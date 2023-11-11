Reason for John Cena's 'The End' Instagram post revealed? Looking at its potential meaning

John Cena recently had the WWE Universe in a frenzy when he took to social media to post a cryptic message about “The End.” Given the situation, it seemed either Cena was done with Hollywood amid the SAG-AFTRA strike, or he was nearing the end of his pro-wrestling career.

Recent reports revealed that Warner Bros. has scrapped Coyote vs. Acme, starring The Leader of Cenation. Even though the movie did well during the audience testing, it’s been shelved for a $30 Million tax write-off on the cost of the project, which is approximately $70 Million to $72 Million. It’s possible the Instagram post was related to this rather than his overall Hollywood or WWE career.

Coyote is a part of the Looney Tunes, and Warner Bros. is the owner of all the characters. Next, the Instagram post is the Looney Tunes “The End” image. It’s possible The Champ is hinting at the shelving of the animated and live-action hybrid movie rather than anything else.

It’s possible that John Cena is nearing the end of his in-ring career. He hasn’t had a victory in a singles match in a while, losing to both Solo Sikoa and Austin Theory. However, he did win in a tag team match with LA Knight against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

John Cena putting over Solo Sikoa has been heavily appreciated

It so happens that The Champ has been rather unselfish and continuously helps with putting over and endorsing younger and rising superstars. He helped Austin Theory by losing to him, and he even helped propel Solo Sikoa’s career when The Enforcer defeated The Champ at Crown Jewel.

Considering John Cena is in a feud with The Bloodline, it’s highly appreciated that he has been helping WWE push the superstars. During Sportkeeda’s UnSKripted, Bill Apter spoke about The Champ’s actions:

"I think it was very nice of whoever put the match together and John Cena to say 'let's put this guy Solo over, because we don't know Cena's swan song, maybe. Maybe he will make some appearances, but it takes a lot for a major celebrity, a major star in the business, like a John Cena, to go ahead and say 'I have no problem putting over this kid,' which is what he did, I talked to people in the know," said Apter.

It’s unknown if Cena wants to retire from his in-ring journey soon. However, it’s highly possible he will return to Hollywood once the strike ends.

