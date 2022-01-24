4 reasons why Alexa Bliss should win the Royal Rumble and 1 reason why she shouldn't

Alexa Bliss will finally return to WWE and enter the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She has been out of action since she lost to Charlotte Flair at WWE Extreme Rules in September.

Flair ripped up Lilly after the match, and Bliss seemingly had a breakdown after the bout. She then took several weeks off, and the former champion finally returned earlier this month. Bliss is now receiving "therapy" on RAW, but it's unclear when she'll wrestle again.

Her return to TV coincides with the upcoming Royal Rumble event. Over the years, many stars have returned or debuted in the legendary match. Now that she's back on RAW, her participation in the Rumble shouldn't be a surprise.

Outside of the Four Horsewomen of NXT, Bliss is one of the next top stars in WWE. She has won the RAW, SmackDown, and WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. She hasn't, however, held singles gold in over three years. In that time, the Horsewomen of NXT have often held the women's singles titles.

Given this lengthy period, Bliss should be a favorite to win the 2022 Royal Rumble Match. In doing so, she could quickly climb back to the top of the women's division. She's been willing to do anything she is asked to do in WWE.

With that said, here are four reasons why Bliss should win the Royal Rumble Match and one reason she should not.

#4. Alexa Bliss should win the Royal Rumble because she's a credible threat for the championship

As mentioned in the introduction, Bliss is among the most renowned female performers in all of WWE. She hasn't always been booked like main-eventers Bayley, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Flair. But Bliss is capable of performing at that level, and her booking should reflect that.

Due to their constant presence in the title pictures, someone other than the Four Horsewomen should win the Rumble. Though a returning Bayley would potentially be a favorite to win, it's well past time for the company to utilize other performers in the title scene.

In theory, WWE just needs to pick which brand could use her Bliss more. She deserves another championship run, and the blue brand needs more of a shakeup than RAW. Bliss could win the Rumble and challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. After all, The Queen set Bliss on her current trajectory when she destroyed Lilly.

Giving Bliss another chance as a champion is long overdue. Her journey back to the gold could start with a win in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She has a history with both reigning champions, and she could credibly defeat either titleholder if booked properly.

