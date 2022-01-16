WWE Rumor Roundup: WrestleMania plans for top stars, Reason for Royal Rumble returns from Mickie James, The Bella Twins, & More (January 15, 2022)

We're back with another exciting WWE Rumor Roundup.

Today's roundup features reports regarding the original WrestleMania plans for top stars like Brock Lesnar and Charlotte Flair, among others. Additionally, a few women have already been announced to return for this year's Royal Rumble match, and we'll look at the backstage reason behind that decision.

Rumors related to WWE's policy for talent release requests and a possible name change for the Elimination Chamber have also emerged.

With that in mind, let's dive straight into these topics.

#5. Original WWE WrestleMania plans for Brock Lesnar and Charlotte Flair

It's no secret that Roman Reigns dropping out of the Day 1 event due to COVID-19 unleashed a chain of unexpected events.

The Tribal Chief's rivalry with Brock Lesnar is briefly on hold heading into Royal Rumble 2022, as he will face Seth Rollins at the upcoming show. Meanwhile, WWE has finally pulled the trigger on Lesnar and Bobby Lashley's long-awaited dream match.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the initial plan for The Beast Incarnate and Reigns — before their Day 1 match got compromised — included a rematch at WrestleMania 38. It remains to be seen if the company will get back on track with this creative direction following the Royal Rumble event.

Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship was reportedly the original plan for both women at this year's Show of Shows. But with Banks suffering a foot injury earlier this month, it should be interesting to see whether or not higher-ups will maintain that course when she eventually returns to in-ring action.

This week on SmackDown, viewers witnessed a significant tease for a dream clash between Charlotte and Lita. Both superstars will be in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match as well, and from a booking perspective, there seem to be several paths leading towards their potential WrestleMania showdown.

