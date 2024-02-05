3 Reasons why Cody Rhodes is slowly turning into Daniel Bryan of WWE

Cody Rhodes won the 2024 Royal Rumble. He had his eyes set on finishing his story at The Showcase of the Immortals this April. Despite winning the Rumble for the second time in a row earlier this year, Cody Rhodes’ dream of defeating The Tribal Chief is unlikely to be fulfilled.

The Rock returned to WWE during the latest edition of SmackDown. The Great One had an intense confrontation with his cousin.

This change of plans has made people believe that The American Nightmare is slowly turning into Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) of WWE. Here are three reasons why:

#1. Fans want Cody Rhodes to headline WrestleMania 40 as they wanted Daniel Bryan to headline 'Mania 30

Fans are against the idea of The Rock headlining WrestleMania 40 like they were against Batista a decade ago. In 2014, Daniel Bryan and his Yes movement took WWE by storm. However, Batista took the winning spot at the 2014 Royal Rumble, much to the anguish of the WWE Universe.

Fans constantly expressed their dissatisfaction and booed Batista heavily in support of Bryan. Ten years later, it's the same script with Cody Rhodes and The Rock.

#2. ⁠Cody Rhodes has become a huge underdog in WWE, just like Daniel Bryan had become in mid-2010s

After making Cody wait for another year, WWE seems to have screwed The American Nightmare again by potentially giving his Mania spot to The Rock. The turn of events has transformed the former into an underdog, and fans are supporting him now more than ever.

Cody has worked for so long to finish his story, and fans have been waiting with bated breath to witness its culmination. People are angry that WWE is being inconsiderate and giving his opportunity to someone else.

Daniel Bryan was also screwed over and robbed of many World Title opportunities on numerous occasions by management. It turned Bryan into an underdog and a massive fan favorite. His fans supported him constantly, forcing the promotion to crown him World Champion at WrestleMania 30.

#3. WWE is making Cody Rhodes prove himself again and again; the same was done with Daniel Bryan

Before handing Daniel Bryan the opportunity to win the ultimate prize at WrestleMania 30, the Stamford-based promotion put him through multiple tests to prove his worth, which the former passed with flying colors.

Similarly, The American Nightmare headlined WrestleMania 39 last year but couldn't complete his story. Cody has once again punched his ticket to The Show of Shows by winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match this year, but he may not get to wrestle Reigns this time.

Rhodes is in the line to be the next face of WWE like Bryan once was, and just like the latter underwent multiple tests, Cody is going through the same.

The WWE has been pushing for The Rock to wrestle his cousin, Roman, at WrestleMania 40 since the former joined the TKO Board of Directors. However, it is yet to be made official. If it's made official in the following weeks, it leaves Cody with no option but to choose Seth Rollins as his opponent.

