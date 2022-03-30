5 reasons why Elias disappeared from WWE TV

The WWE Universe hasn't seen Elias since August 2021. His absence has been a sore point for many due to his natural charisma and stellar character work.

The city-hating musician was one superstar fans loved, with his frequent digs at cities and personalities that made for must-see television. Even though most of the said digs are at the WWE Universe's expense, the boos he receives are more out of respect and admiration than genuine hate.

However, the guitar-wielding superstar hasn't been seen for a long time. His last appearance on television saw him declare "Elias is dead". While that can mean a lot of things, most of them don't bode well for the former Drifter.

No one is WWE (Walking With Elias) at the moment, but today, we shall try to walk and speculate as to why he may have been written off television. In that regard, here are five possible reasons for his absence from the company.

#5. On our list of reasons for Elias' disappearance from WWE television: The company is repackaging him

We may no longer see a guitar if he gets repackaged

Let's start with what seems like the most obvious answer. WWE having Elias put an end to his earlier gimmick suggests they will be repackaging him to play a new role.

In fact, a report from WrestleVotes mentioned that WWE didn't have an "end plan" for the vignettes they aired regarding his character. It also states that he looked too similar to Randy Savage with his grown-out beard, with Vince McMahon not being a fan of it.

As a result, WWE could be heading in a different direction with the former 24/7 Champion's gimmick. They are aware of his talent and abilities and are perhaps biding their time to give him the perfect comeback opportunity.

#4. He may be about to get released

If The Drifter is let go, it would be a huge shame

A lot of Superstars have been released from the company as of late. Most were let go after months of no-shows on television. Who's to say the same fate isn't awaiting everyone's favorite musician?

Elias not showing up for months is a worrying sign, however you look at it. The worst-case scenario is WWE parting ways with him.

#3. WWE don't want two guitar-playing superstars

Rick Boogs made his debut on May 21, 2021, accompanying Shinsuke Nakamura to the ring with an electric guitar. His in-ring debut came on August 20, 2021, with the date coinciding perfectly with what was happening on RAW.

Four days earlier, Elias made his last appearance, proclaiming that the name was officially dead. It's too much of a coincidence that one guitar player made way for another. We are willing to bet it's because of WWE's refusal to have two similar characters in their product.

#2. They are saving him for a WrestleMania appearance

Elias appearing at WrestleMania as part of a shock return wouldn't be the most surprising thing WWE has done. There is no better time for a return to pro wrestling than at WrestleMania.

WWE could have him do anything at the Show of Shows. From being a surprise entrant in a match of their choosing to interfering in a high-stakes match and starting a feud, the possibilities are endless.

The funniest thing would be Elias’ musical performance being interrupted yet again by John Cena. Hey, if Cena can bring The Doctor of Thuganomics back, our Beethoven can rediscover his old persona too.

#1. He makes a return to NXT

NXT could do with someone like Elias

There is no denying the fact that the main roster is pretty stacked at the moment. While WWE could be doing a better job with many of its members, it is also impossible for everyone to have the spotlight.

Recent years have seen the likes of Finn Balor and Dolph Ziggler venture into NXT from the main roster and become successful. WWE could have Elias do the same thing and get a second shot at a successful stint in NXT.

