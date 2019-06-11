5 Reasons why Sami Zayn must be chosen as the special guest referee for WWE Stomping Grounds

Sami Zayn would be perfect for the role of special guest referee.

Baron Corbin revealed this week on Monday Night Raw that he would be allowed to pick his own special guest referee for his next match against Seth Rollins, which Sami Zayn quickly volunteered his services for. Of course, this was met with jeers and boos from the WWE Universe, but it definitely helped raise a plethora of interesting possibilities.

In fact, the idea of Sami Zayn as a special guest referee gives the company a bunch of breathing room booking and also allows them to keep things interesting for fans. Beyond that, it could definitely lead to something long term, which would be great for Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin, who constantly struggle in the mid-card.

With that being said, and the possibility now being raised of whether Baron Corbin will pick Sami Zayn as his special guest referee, here are five reasons why WWE must pick Zayn for the job. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us who you think should be the special guest referee.

#5 Future breakup

Imagine what happens when Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn betray each other!

WWE needs fresh storylines to get the WWE Universe invested in the product again and the unlikely alliance between Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn seems like the perfect way to do that. Not only is that a formidable duo that could spell the end of Seth Rollins's title reign, but it also could set the stage for an explosive breakup down the road.

Think about it! Sami Zayn helps Baron Corbin finally win the Universal title at Stomping Grounds, helps him fend off Rollins in their rematch later on and then turns on Corbin when the time is right. At least that way, it creates something for the future of WWE, establishes two stars and would be an interesting storyline to watch.

