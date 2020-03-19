Reby Hardy reacts to Matt Hardy's AEW debut

Matt Hardy made his AEW debut on tonight's Dynamite.

Reby Hardy took to Twitter and posted a reaction to her husband's debut.

Matt and Reby Hardy

On tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite, two former WWE Superstars made their big debuts. Luke Harper, who made a name for himself as a member of The Wyatt Family years ago, was revealed as The Exalted One.

Things didn't end here though. The main event of the night saw Jake Hager, Ortiz, and Santana defeating Cody, Hangman Page, and Matt Jackson in a 6-Man Tag Team match, thus bagging an entry advantage for the upcoming Blood and Guts match.

Chris Jericho cut a promo following the match and called out Brandi and Dustin Rhodes. Instead, a drone appeared above the ring, followed by Matt Hardy appearing on the rafters.

Matt's wife Reby Hardy took to Twitter and posted a reaction, soon after the former made his AEW debut. Interestingly, the ever-outspoken Reby had quite an unorthodox reaction to Matt's debut. She posted a 'firework' smiley, as can be seen below:

🧨 — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 19, 2020

Reby Hardy is someone who never shies away from speaking her mind on social media, and doesn't care if she upsets anyone in the process. She didn't seem to be a fan of Matt Hardy's storyline with Randy Orton recently, and compared the angle to trash. It seems like Reby is happy at Matt finally debuting in AEW, and hopefully fans get to see her on the show as well.