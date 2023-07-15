Recent WWE debutant's actions to spell disaster for Roman Reigns? Exploring potential domino effect

Roman Reigns is slowly losing his hold on the Island of Relevancy. The Tribal Chief was betrayed by Jey Uso several weeks ago on WWE SmackDown. It seems he’ll soon be confronted by another family member due to the actions of a rising star on the blue brand.

The star in question is Grayson Waller. The arrogant Aussie has been trading barbs with The Rock on social media lately. Waller’s provocative tactics might force The Rock to confront him at a future WWE event, possibly leading to a face-off with Roman Reigns somewhere down the line.

The whole chain of events could lead to The Great One inserting himself in the whole family drama. The potential storyline could culminate in a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock or, for better or worse, an interference by Rocky to cost his cousin his title.

It is worth mentioning that Waller called out The Rock live on SmackDown this week. The 33-year-old star said Rocky was worried more about beefing with him on social media than taking care of The Bloodline civil war.

WWE @WWE



says if ‍



#SmackDown "Every single week his family is imploding...but he's worried about ME." @GraysonWWE says if @TheRock wants "The Grayson Waller rub," he knows where to find him.

Speaking of The Bloodline civil war, Paul Heyman was superkicked by Jey Uso this week on the blue brand. WWE announced that Roman and Jey will meet face-to-face to discuss their terms of engagement for a future title match.

Roman Reigns versus Jey Uso is the plan for SummerSlam

The seeds for a title match between the cousins were planted at Money in the Bank 2023, when Jey ended Roman’s historic winning streak. The Tribal Chief retaliated by destroying Jimmy Uso in ruthless fashion on the July 7, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

Jey Uso told Roman Reigns to put his title on the line. Word on the internet is that the two will collide for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



• Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

• Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

• Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch

• Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair



- per twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Matches currently slated for the #SummerSlam PLE on August 5 are:• Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso• Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar• Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch• Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair- per @FightfulSelect

It remains to be seen if the match will be booked next week when Roman and Jey meet to discuss their terms of engagement next week on SmackDown.

