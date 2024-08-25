AEW was considered a promotion with greener pastures four years ago than WWE. However, once Triple H took control of WWE Creative, many things changed for the better. Storylines were given time to breathe.

Constant rematches went away. Stars had more creative input, and women were treated with more respect. Names weren't needlessly changed on a whim and stars haven't been embarrassed because of a tic from the person in charge.

The product has greatly improved over the last two years. In that time, AEW has lost some momentum. Former WWE stars like Toni Storm and Swerve Strickland have enjoyed great success in All Elite Wrestling. Others, including the next four wrestlers, have floundered lately under Tony Khan.

#4. Miro was a mid-card Champion in both promotions

As Rusev, Miro won the United States Championship and feuded with John Cena and Roman Reigns. He also enjoyed an organic rise due to the 'Rusev Day' phenomenon.

After nearly seven years on the main roster, WWE released Rusev in 2020. He soon joined AEW as Miro but started with a questionable gamer gimmick. He won the TNT title after pivoting to the 'Redeemer' gimmick.

Miro has been out of action since last December with shoulder and elbow injuries. It just seems that every time he builds momentum, he gets injured or passed over for a newer toy.

#3. Johnny TV has won world titles in multiple promotions

John Morrison was a staple of WWE for over a decade. He left the promotion in 2011 but returned in 2019 following a successful stint in Impact Wrestling. Morrison won tag team gold with The Miz but was released during the massive cuts of 2020 and 2021.

He debuted in AEW on the May 18, 2022, episode of Dynamite as a member of the forgettable QTV crew. When that gimmick mercifully ended, his main use was as a stepping stone for faces. His overall record is 5-11, with a 0-6 mark this year. Serpentico is 3-4 in 2024.

While he's 44 years old, Johnny TV is still in great shape. He can still pull off his usual moves. In AEW, however, he's arguably been an enhancement talent or punching bag.

#2. Keith Lee could have been a WWE Champion

Like Miro and Morrison, Keith Lee was among the numerous names WWE cut in 2020-2021. It was a shock due to Lee's connection in NXT and athletic ability for a man his size.

Vince McMahon didn't warm up to him, and in true McMahon fashion, he repackaged the former NXT Champion as Keith "Bearcat" Lee. When Lee joined All Elite Wrestling, he resumed his awe-inspiring moves, leading to a run as AEW Tag Team Champion with Swerve Strickland.

After the team broke up, Lee bounced around, only competing once or twice a month. He was supposed to face Swerve at Worlds End but has been out of action since last December due to double surgeries.

#1. Adam Cole has had stop-start momentum in AEW

Unlike Lee, Miro, and many other stars cut by WWE, Adam Cole decided to leave the Stamford-based promotion. NXT changed to NXT 2.0, and his main-roster prospects under McMahon weren't promising. Along with Bryan Danielson, Cole debuted in the same segment at All Out 2021.

He allied with the heel Young Bucks and Kenny Omega and was riding high until suffering a concussion at Forbidden Door 2022. He missed a month of action before briefly returning and leaving again to deal with the lingering concussion.

The ailment kept him out of action until January 2023, when he returned as a hero. He feuded with Chris Jericho before working with MJF as Best Friends. It was one of the most entertaining angles in AEW history.

Cole suffered another injury in September of the same year but was later revealed as The Devil and leader of The Undisputed Kingdom. He hasn't competed in nearly a year.

