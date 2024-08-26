Record-breaking WWE champion to return on RAW and blindside Jey Uso? Exploring possible Bron Breakker dethroning

Jey Uso could be participating in the IC Championship #1 Contender's Tournament. It will begin on tonight's episode of WWE RAW, but Main Event Jey's opponent still remains unknown. Considering Uso is one of the most popular babyfaces on the red show at the moment, fans are expecting to watch him secure the victory.

Even if Uso wins tonight, he will have to go through a couple of more rounds to become the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Reflecting on that, Main Event Jey might need some assistance to ensure minimal interference in this journey. While there are some names he can trust, it's eight-time tag team champion Jimmy Uso who could ensure Jey becomes the new Intercontinental champion.

If Jimmy Uso returns tonight on Monday Night RAW, he might not focus on helping his brother just tonight, but on helping him become champion. So, Jimmy ensures Jey Uso wins the rounds to become the #1 contender, but he also needs to be there when Jey faces Bron Breakker. The chances of successfully helping his brother increase significantly if Jimmy Uso is inside the ring.

Hence, Jimmy could play his cards right and insert himself into the feud to make the match a triple threat. At the time of the match, Jimmy Uso could redeem himself by helping Jey Uso dethrone Bron Breakker and win his first singles championship, as opposed to when he stopped Uso from winning at SummerSlam 2023.

Rikishi reveals why Jey Uso doesn't complain amidst mediocre WWE push

Jey Uso's growing popularity with the fans didn't quite motivate WWE to give him a magnificent singles championship run. He has been booked for impactful matches but didn't walk away with the gold at any point.

While Uso deserves to be a singles champion in WWE, Rikishi revealed why the former Bloodline member doesn't complain about the mediocre push even when he is possibly at the highest level of popularity with the WWE fans.

"I see him, you know, he has a family, comes home and just, you know, aching, and you know what I mean? His body's hurting, but he'll never sell it. He'll never sell it because he's not trained that way. He's not trained to quit. He's trained for responsibility."

Rikishi explained that Jey Uso's responsibility towards his family, wife, and children is above everything else. Hence, he will first put food on the table and then focus on whether WWE will push him to become a singles champion.

