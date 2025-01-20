Released star to return 735 days after her last Royal Rumble appearance? - 3 TNA Knockouts who can enter the 30-woman elimination match in 2025

The 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is set to take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. This year's 30-woman elimination match might have some surprising entries, possibly featuring talent from other promotions.

WWE and TNA Wrestling recently kicked off a multi-year partnership. They've previously teamed up for a talent exchange with WWE NXT, so it’s exciting to think about what this new deal could bring. Are we in for some unexpected twists?

The WWE Royal Rumble PLE might just be the ideal night for TNA to make a splash during one of the year's biggest matches. With 30 women battling it out for an incredible opportunity, they'll be adding to the legacy of unforgettable moments. Fans are excited to find out which superstars will punch their ticket to WrestleMania 41.

Here are three TNA Knockouts who might join the women's elimination match this year.

#3. Triple H could bring back Dana Brooke 735 days after her last Royal Rumble appearance

The Game might surprise us by bringing Dana Brooke back as a surprise entrant. She last showed up at the Royal Rumble 2023, entering at number three. If she makes a comeback, it will be 735 days since she last competed in the Rumble match.

She’s now called Ash by Elegance in TNA but spent many years as a familiar face in WWE till her release in September 2023. The 36-year-old made her TNA debut in January 2024. Since then, her popularity has skyrocketed.

She also showed up at the NXT Battleground PLE last year, which might mean fans could get to see her again in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match.

#2. Rosemary could also show up

Rosemary is a true pro wrestling veteran and a former TNA Knockouts Champion. She’s been an important figure in TNA Wrestling since 2016. The 41-year-old also made her mark by appearing on WWE NXT television.

She faced off against NXT star Kelani Jordan and was a part of three more matches during the crossover. Although she won only one match, her haunting presence captivated the audience. If she returns, fans could witness her again in WWE on February 1.

#1. Masha Slamovich could be another top-tier star

Masha Slamovich is one of the premier talents in TNA Wrestling, currently holding the TNA Knockouts Championship. This mesmerizing athlete recently attended an NXT event to scout the competition.

It’s not unusual for a champion from a different promotion to shine in the Royal Rumble. Jordynne Grace showed up at the 2024 event, and Mickie James participated in the 2022 match as the TNA Knockouts Champion. With Slamovich currently holding her title, it would be awesome to see her keep this exciting trend going in 2025.

