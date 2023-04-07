Released tag team set to appear, controversial match outcome on SmackDown - 4 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

WWE Network and Peacock featured an insane amount of programming last week. Over a dozen shows streamed, with plenty of exciting content made available for fans to check out at any time on-demand. After a busy prior week, things slowed down considerably beginning on Monday. Still, some new shows did arrive throughout the week.

Monday featured an episode of RAW Talk highlighting Bronson Reed, along with a bonus episode of The Bump breaking down WrestleMania Sunday. Then an archived edition of NXT from the prior week was made available on Tuesday.

Wednesday saw a slight uptick in programming, with an episode of RAW from the prior month, and another episode of The Bump, this time featuring Gunther and Rhea Ripley. Lastly, This Week In WWE streamed on Thursday.

Unfortunately, the weekend will only offer a handful of programs for fans to check out. This includes two shows that have already aired elsewhere, a recap program, and an in-ring show featuring two stars who were reportedly being released by WWE. What's coming over the next few days?

Below are four shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#4. The SmackDown LowDown will return with a new episode

The SmackDown LowDown will air

The SmackDown LowDown will be back on WWE Network and Peacock. The popular program didn't air this past week due to the chaotic WrestleMania weekend. NXT Stand & Deliver took place at the same time as when The SmackDown LowDown typically airs.

The show will stream on both platforms beginning at 12 PM EST on Saturday, April 8th. As always, the program will feature hosts breaking down the action from the blue brand while also including select interviews filmed at the arena spliced into the show.

The superstars and personalities set to be featured aren't yet announced and typically aren't prior to SmackDown airing. Matt Camp and Jackie Redmond host the show, although Scott Stanford occasionally subs in.

#3. A recent episode of WWE Main Event will be added on-demand

An episode of WWE Main Event will air across both streaming platforms this weekend.

The show features stars from the RAW brand and is taped prior to Monday Night RAW each week. A recent theme has seen the red brand stars battle up-and-coming NXT talents.

WWE Main Event from March 23rd, 2023, will be available on-demand beginning on Saturday, April 8th. There is a slight delay from when a show initially airs due to contractual obligations.

The episode, like almost every edition of the series, featured two big matches. The opening bout featured NXT's Charlie Dempsey taking on Shelton Benjamin. Dempsey is the son of William Regal. Meanwhile, the main event saw Bronson Reed battle NXT star, Nathan Frazer.

#2. SmackDown from last month will be made available

Worldwide Wrestling Universe @Wrestle_The_One



Scottish Warrior against Celtic Warrior against Ring General Gunther at

#SmackDown #WWE #ICTitle Congratulations to Sheamus and Drew McIntyre for winning the fatal 5 way match in a Double PinScottish Warrior against Celtic Warrior against Ring General Gunther at #WrestleMania 39 is inevitable Congratulations to Sheamus and Drew McIntyre for winning the fatal 5 way match in a Double Pin 👏👏👏Scottish Warrior against Celtic Warrior against Ring General Gunther at #WrestleMania 39 is inevitable 🔥🔥🔥#SmackDown #WWE #ICTitle https://t.co/lWVwYyTskY

Just as a recent episode of Main Event is set to be added to the archives this weekend, so will a recent episode of SmackDown. RAW and SmackDown episodes are made available on-demand for both WWE Network and Peacock subscribers 30 days after initially airing on television.

The program in question first aired on March 10th, 2023, and will be added to the archives on Sunday, April 9th. The show was all about building towards WrestleMania, but it also featured noteworthy news of Rey Mysterio joining the WWE Hall of Fame.

The show also featured a Fatal 5-Way Match where the winner could go on to battle Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship, but it ended in chaos. Lastly, Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes continued fighting The Bloodline.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

NXT Level Up is set to stream on WWE Network and Peacock on Friday night, immediately following SmackDown on FOX. The program will air at 10 PM EST, although it won't be made available on-demand after the initial airing for Peacock users due to contractual obligations with Hulu.

Three matches were taped for the show this past Tuesday. The main event of the evening will feature Joe Gacy vs. Oro Mensah.

Interestingly, Gacy was accompanied to the ring by Ava and The Dyad. The Dyad are also known as The Grizzled Young Veterans, a duo who reportedly requested their release yet will appear on Level Up.

The other two bouts on the card include Boa returning to action to battle Dante Chen and a tag team competition. Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend will once again team up to battle Sol Ruca & Dani Palmer.

Poll : 0 votes