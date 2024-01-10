Released WWE Superstar to return at Royal Rumble to reunite with Randy Orton? Exploring the possibility 

Randy Orton's return has electrified the WWE Universe, and fans are eager to see what's in store for him. At this year's Royal Rumble, a released superstar could return and join forces with The Viper.

Randy Orton was out of action for well over a year with a back issue. He was written off of WWE television on the May 20, 2022 edition of SmackDown due to an attack from The Bloodline. The Usos had just defeated Matt Riddle and Randy Orton (RK-Bro) in a Winner Take All match to become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Orton returned to action during the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series. He planted JD McDonagh with an epic RKO and helped Cody Rhodes' squad emerge victorious at the premium live event. The Legend Killer has since signed a contract to become a SmackDown star and will be competing in the Fatal 4-Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024.

Matt Riddle was released by the promotion in September and has already made appearances in MLW and NJPW. The Original Bro established a loyal fanbase over the years as a WWE Superstar but could not get out of his own way and was let go by the company following its merger with Endeavor.

Matt Riddle was on his best behavior when he was paired with Randy Orton in the popular RK-Bro tag team. The promotion could decide to give him another shot and have him come to Orton's rescue at the premium live event on January 27 if The Bloodline decides to attack him again.

Expand Tweet

Wrestler reveals Randy Orton's WWE return was spoiled for him

Australian professional wrestler Jesse Lambert recently shared that Randy Orton's triumphant return at WWE Survivor Series 2023 was spoiled for him.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Abhilash Mendhe, Lambert revealed how a friend ruined Orton's return to the company for him. Despite being spoiled on the return, the Australian star said that it was still wild to see the former champion back in action.

"I actually did watch Survivor Series. I very much enjoyed the match, WarGames had a very fun... Randy Orton came back. I was very excited. I actually got the return spoiled for me. One of my friends messaged me, being like, 'Oh how good is it that he's back?' And I'm like, 'I haven't watched it yet.' So that was annoying. But I've kind of been keeping up. It's very, it's very wild to see," said Lambert. [10:56-11:26]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Randy Orton has the chance to get the ultimate revenge on The Bloodline by dethroning Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Only time will tell if the 43-year-old can capture the title at the premium live event on January 27.

Who will you be rooting for in the Fatal 4-Way for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.