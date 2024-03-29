Remember when a notable Bloodline member impersonated The Rock right before WrestleMania 39? 

The Rock has been on a roll ever since returning earlier this year. From taking on a new administrative position in WWE to The Final Boss asserting his dominance on the mic in the ring, the 51-year-old is doing whatever it takes to replicate his previous heel run.

A couple of years ago rumors began circulating about Rocky's potential in-ring return to take on Roman Reigns. The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) were set to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. During a promotional interaction, Jimmy Uso entertained fans by imitating The Rock's mannerisms and his signature eyebrow raise, adding to the theories in the wrestling world.

Despite growing up with a varied age gap with Roman Reigns and The Usos, the WWE star has always spoken highly of them. He has kept a close watch on their wrestling success and accolades. The Rock returned intending to face Reigns at WrestleMania 40 but the backlash of him taking Cody Rhodes' spot forced him to turn heel again.

The brothers lost their titles ending their year-long reign as Undisputed Champions. A massive whirlwind of changes has transpired since then and Jimmy and Jey Uso will face each other in a singles match at WrestleMania 40.

The Rock did what he set out to on RAW this week

Cody Rhodes kicked off RAW talking to fans about his past run-in and verbal attacks by The Rock. He was interrupted by The Final Boss who walked up to him and whispered in his ear before exiting the arena.

Later he laid a beatdown on The American Nightmare as the show came to a close. Cody Rhodes was left bleeding as Rocky taunted his incapacities and even called out his mother, Michelle Rubio.

Following the show, the 51-year-old revealed what he told Rhodes via his social media:

"Tonight, I'm gonna make you bleed' - Final Boss."

The Rock has kept himself busy in the past few weeks. While the Undisputed WWE Champion has not been present. it is uncertain whether the 51-year-old is pulling strings to get his way.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will face The Brahma Bull and Roman Reigns in a Tag Team match on Night 1 at WrestleMania 40. If he fails to win, the next night The American Nightmare will face The Tribal Chief in a Bloodline Rules Match. The stakes are higher than ever with Roman Reigns' 1300+ day title reign on the line.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE