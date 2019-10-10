Remembering Eddie Guerrero: 10 wrestlers who have paid tribute to the late Superstar over the years

Ali Akber

No one changed the face of WWE the way Eddie Guerrero did!

Eddie Guerrero was no ordinary Superstar, as he revolutionized the action that takes place inside and outside the ring. Not only did he leave a huge mark in the action we see inside the ring, but also perfectly matched it with the entertainment aspect of sports entertainment to become one of the biggest Superstars the world had ever seen.

Eddie’s sudden and tragic death on November 13, 2005, left a huge void in the world of wrestling and shook up the entire SmackDown brand which was being led by the Superstar.

After the tragedy, many Superstars have come forward to pay their respects to the late Eddie Guerrero and paid homage to the megastar whenever they’ve gotten the chance to.

Whether it's speaking highly of him, performing one of his signature moves in the ring, or even wearing ring gear inspired by Eddie, there are several things many wrestlers around the globe have done to pay their respects to Eddie.

In this article, we will look at the 10 wrestlers who’ve paid homage to the late Superstar during and after their careers.

#1 Chavo Guerrero

We’d be doing injustice to Chavo Guerrero if we didn’t start the list with his name. Eddie Guerrero’s on-screen cousin and real-life nephew Chavo made it big in WWE and was seen by Eddie’s side for most of his wrestling career. The two had a strong tag team and even battled against each other whenever the storyline required it.

Since Eddie’s death, Chavo has always paid homage to his late cousin by speaking highly of him, wearing similar ring gear, and bringing out the 'Three Amigos', 'Frogsplash' and other moves that were made popular by the Superstar.

Chavo is currently performing on other promotions and carrying the name of the Guerrero family forward in the world of wrestling.

