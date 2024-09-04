Remembering a WWE legend: Greatest moments in Sycho Sid aka Sid Justice's career

Last week on RAW, WWE paid homage to the passing of one of pro wrestling's most iconic big men - Sid Eudy, better known as Sid Vicious, Sycho Sid, and Sid Justice. Eudy passed away on August 26, 2024, at the age of 63, after a long battle with cancer.

Sid Eudy lived a quiet life in Northeastern Arkansas, near the Memphis border. As many fans know, an avid softball player. I met Sid while playing softball in West Memphis several years ago, and I played against him on multiple occasions. During this time I got to know him personally and while I have always been a huge wrestling fan, Eudy rarely spoke about the business.

He spoke of his family and about the humble life he lived. The wrestling world lost a legend, but I lost someone who I considered a friend and he will be missed dearly.

Here is our list of Sid's greatest WWE moments.

#4. WWF In Your House 12: Sycho Sid def. Bret 'The Hitman' Hart to retain his title

Heading into the 12th edition of In Your House, Sycho Sid won the WWF Championship a month earlier. During this time, he was navigating between issues with Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels. This set up for what would be an incredible main event at the 1996 In Your House.

The stage was set at West Palm Beach Auditorium for a huge showdown for the historic 'Winged Eagle' belt. Sid and Bret went back and forth before Stone Cold Steve Austin eventually disrupted the match flow, but Owen Hart and the British Bulldog came down to even the odds. During the chaos, The Hitman locked Sycho down with a Sharpshooter, but referee Earl Hebner was distracted by the melee outside of the ring.

This allowed Sid to counter and plant The Hitman with a devastating powerbomb for the win, thus retaining his title.

#3. Sid Justice headlines WrestleMania 8 against Hulk Hogan

Over 62,000 WWE fans packed Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis for WrestleMania 8. The card was stacked with many legendary superstars, including Macho Man Randy Savage, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, Ric Flair, and The Undertaker. The main event featured Sid Justice taking on Hulk Hogan.

While the match itself has been criticized for not meeting expectations, it was still an iconic moment for Sid to main-event WrestleMania against arguably the greatest professional wrestler of all.

Following his loss to Hogan at WrestleMania, Sid began having creative differences with WWE officials and eventually parted ways, returning to WCW in 1993. However, he would return to Stamford-based promotion in early 1995 under the "Sycho Sid" moniker. This would prove to be a much better run for the veteran as he went on to win the WWF Champion.

#2. A fresh start: Sid makes his WWE return in 1995

As things between Sid and WWF officials began to sour in 1992, the two sides parted ways and Eudy joined WCW soon after. After being away for a few years, he returned to WWE for what would be a much better run than before.

During an episode of RAW in February 1995, Shawn Michaels and Diesel were locked into a bitter rivalry. As the episode concluded, Diesel defeated Jeff Jarrett, and after the match, HBK emerged onto the aisle, but he wasn't alone, Sid was by his side.

This return advanced the feud between Michaels and Diesel, culminating with a title match at WrestleMania 11. This run with the company would prove to be his best as he eventually won the WWF Championship and became the top star in the company.

#1. 1996 Survivor Series: Sycho Sid wins first WWE Championship

As mentioned earlier, Sid returned to WWE in early 1995 as "Sycho Sid." He initially came back as Shawn Michaels' personal security, but their relationship eventually soured, resulting in a bitter feud between the once-allies.

Unfortunately, Sid broke his neck later in the year, which put him on the shelf for several months.

When Sid returned to action in 1996, he embarked on arguably his best run with the company. As Survivor Series approached, Shawn Michaels was enjoying his first WWE Championship reign.

Sid challenged HBK at the pay-per-view, in the main event. After an intense back-and-forth battle, Eudy planted Michaels with his patented powerbomb for the 1-2-3, earning his first WWF Championship victory.

