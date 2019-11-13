Renee Young calls WWE "cowards" following CM Punk return

CM Punk made his return to WWE television!

Following CM Punk's shock return to WWE television via WWE Backstage, the internet has been abuzz with rumours, speculation and reaction to the monumental moment from last night's show.

One surprising tweet that has flown under the radar, though, is Renee Young's reaction to WWE's announcement of the Best In The World's return to the company - where she called the company "cowards" for not tagging the former WWE Champion.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue had recently reported that Punk's return was "only a phone call away", with Triple H also previously saying WWE were open for business regarding a potential comeback.

You can watch the moment Punk made his unexpected return to WWE below, ending the show by announcing to the world:

"Just when you thought you knew the answers, I changed the culture."

🎥 WATCH 🎥



The moment CM Punk returned to WWE television.#WWEBackstage



pic.twitter.com/HAQneJaQvS — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) November 13, 2019

Details have since emerged that CM Punk is not technically contracted to WWE and his salary will be paid by Fox, with the role suggested to be that of a periodical contributor to the show.

Punk's first official appearance will be on next week's episode of WWE Backstage.

