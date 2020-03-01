Renee Young reacts to Jon Moxley winning AEW World Championship

Moxley is in the house and his loved ones couldn't be happier (Pic Source: AEW Twitter)

He came, he saw, he spilled blood and guts and he prevailed. As of right now, Chris Jericho is no longer the AEW World Champion, but Jon Moxley is. The man formerly known as Dean Ambrose has undergone a renaissance over the last year as he went back to his hardcore ways while traveling to NJPW and other smaller promotions, and to rediscover what it is to be a pro wrestler.

He didn't do this on his own. He had the support of his wife, Renee Young, who still works for WWE and seemingly has supported him all the way. Young's latest Instagram post seemed to indicate that she is very much ecstatic that Moxley is now the AEW World Champion.

After winning the AEW World title, Moxley cut a very impassioned promo that seemed to indicate his true feelings, and thanked the fans for supporting him through thick and thin. He also said:

"I don't have words to describe the gratitude I have towards the entire AEW family, and the most important part of the AEW family is you."

At the moment, it seems like the right move for Moxley to win the AEW World Championship. As a bonus, Moxley can now refer to himself as the 'youngest' AEW World Champion.