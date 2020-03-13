Renee Young makes amusing reference to WWE storyline involving Jon Moxley

WWE Backstage host Renee Young recently posted an amusing tweet, referencing a WWE storyline her husband Jon Moxley was involved in, back in 2018-19. The Coronavirus outbreak has affected the lives of people all around the world, and several wrestling promotions have been taking swift actions to ensure that their wrestlers, as well as the fans attending the shows, are safe. People have been buying masks in droves, but Renee Young hinted that she might have one right inside her home.

Young stated in her tweet that she has a flight tomorrow and she should look around her home for "an old gas mask". The tweet garnered responses from Renee's WWE Backstage co-workers, Paige and CM Punk. Check out the tweets below:

Back in late 2018, Jon Moxley turned on Seth Rollins on the same night that Roman Reigns announced that he was relinquishing his Universal title due to being diagnosed with leukemia. Known as Dean Ambrose at the time, Moxley appeared on the December 3, 2018 episode of Monday Night RAW, wearing a gas mask.

Ambrose told the audience that one needs to be safe in "a dangerous slum-like Houston, Texas" to a barrage of loud boos. The heel turn didn't do much for Moxley, and he later joined forces with Reigns and Rollins to take on the villainous trio of Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and King Corbin. Soon after WrestleMania 35, Moxley left WWE and made his AEW debut on May 25.