Repackaged star, rehired innovator, top WWE stable - 5 main roster challengers for Toxic Attraction 

Toxic Attraction has a claim to being the most dominant female faction in WWE history. The trio from NXT first came onto the scene in 2021 and has dominated the developmental brand in the year since.

The group comprises Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne. Rose has held the NXT Women's Championship for over a year, while Gigi and Jacy have collectively held the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles twice.

While highly talented women from both NXT and the now defunct NXT UK have attempted to dethrone Toxic Attraction and, specifically, Mandy Rose, every attempt has ultimately failed. Rose is stronger than ever as Gigi and Jacy continue to have incredible levels of success.

Realistically, it may require stars from the main roster to challenge and put an end to Toxic Attraction. If some of the less experienced stars on NXT can't pull it off, perhaps those with the know-how and main roster success of RAW and SmackDown can do it.

Below are five main roster challengers for Toxic Attraction.

#5. With Damage CTRL's support, Dakota Kai could challenge for the title she never won

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY

Toxic Attraction has dominated NXT, but they're not the only all-female stable in WWE today. The most notable women's faction in pro wrestling is Damage CTRL, who have dominated both Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night RAW.

The group comprises Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai, three women extremely familiar with NXT. IYO and Bayley are former NXT Women's Champions. Dakota held the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles, but she never captured the top singles belt on the brand.

If Damage CTRL comes down from the main roster to feud with Toxic Attraction, Bayley and IYO could focus on Gigi and Jacy. This allows Dakota to potentially challenge Mandy for the NXT Women's Championship. Dakota fighting for a title she was never able to win could make for an interesting story.

#4. Emma never captured a title in NXT before

Dakota Kai isn't the only main roster star with unfinished business on NXT. While she never captured the WWE NXT Women's Championship, she did win the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. Some former stars of the developmental brand never won a title.

Emma is somebody who played an important role in the early formation of the NXT Women's Division. She battled Paige (aka Saraya in AEW) over the NXT Women's Championship when the title was first introduced. Unfortunately, she never won the gold before joining the main roster.

The Australian star also failed to capture the NXT Women's Championship during her second tenure on the brand. Could the third time be the charm? If Emma returns to WWE NXT with her veteran know-how, she might dethrone Rose and finally win the big one.

#3. Shotzi isn't afraid to fight multiple stars on her own

Shotzi, Ronda Rousey, and Shayna Baszler

An obvious problem for anybody fighting Mandy Rose is the knowledge that the remaining members of Toxic Attraction will lurk in the distance. Wherever Mandy goes, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne aren't too far away.

While the group can be temporarily stopped when the numbers are even, that's rarely the case. As a result, a superstar challenging for the WWE NXT Women's Championship must have the bravery, and perhaps insanity, to fight off all three women.

Shotzi is the perfect person for this role. She has stood up against uneven odds in the past, even dealing with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on her own. She'd undoubtedly attempt to fight off Toxic Attraction with or without help.

#2. Bianca Belair could attempt to unify the WWE RAW Women's Championship with the NXT Women's Title

Bianca Belair

2022 featured a significant number of titles being unified or otherwise discontinued. Roman Reigns unified the WWE and Universal Championships. The Usos unified the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles. All of NXT UK's titles were unified with their NXT counterparts.

While unifying titles have positives and many negatives, it seems to be all the rage in WWE these days. As a result, there's a chance that the company might continue with the theme. For example, Bianca Belair could appear on WWE NXT and attempt to unify her title with Mandy's belt.

Bianca Belair has already proven she can fight off a stable and remain champion with Damage CTRL. Given Belair's success as champion, Mandy likely couldn't stop The EST from becoming the N-X-T Women's Champion.

#1. A repackaged Doudrop could come for Mandy Rose's NXT Women's Championship

Toxic Attraction has overcome a significant amount of opposition. They've battled the likes of Alba Fyre, Zoey Stark, Meiko Satomura, and Blair Davenport, among others. Despite an incredible level of competition, Mandy remains the champion.

Mandy Rose is formidable, but it would be interesting to see her test her skillset against somebody utterly different from her past opponents. Doudrop could be the perfect person to give Mandy an entirely different ordeal.

Win or lose, this could also be an opportunity to revert Doudrop to her WWE NXT UK gimmick. She wrestled as Piper Niven on the British brand, and while she's already mostly reverted to her old ways, a name change and potential title win could complete the transition. Could Toxic Attraction handle the powerhouse? That'd be a fight fans would want to see.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes