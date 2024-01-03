Replacing top superstar in rumored WrestleMania match, feud with current champion? - 4 things Naomi can do if she returns to WWE

WWE has had many surprise returns over the past several months. Legends and former champions, including The Rock, John Cena, Kairi Sane, Carlito, Randy Orton, and even CM Punk, have all made monumental returns to the promotion.

If reports are to be believed, another long-time veteran of World Wrestling Entertainment could soon be returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut. Naomi could be returning to the wrestling promotion for the first time in well over a year and a half.

Naomi had a lot of success in World Wrestling Entertainment. She was part of the main roster for over a decade and was a key member of the Total Divas cast. She is also a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion and a former Women's Tag Team Champion.

The talented performer famously walked out of the company alongside Sasha Banks in May 2022. While Naomi has been working for IMPACT Wrestling, she very well could be returning to her previous workplace soon if the latest reports are to be believed. This article will look at a handful of directions for Naomi if she does indeed make a comeback in the near future.

Below are four things Naomi can do if she returns to WWE.

#4. She can feud with Bianca Belair following Charlotte Flair's injury

WrestleMania 40 is rapidly approaching. While no matches have been confirmed for the event, there are many that were either rumored to take place, or fans believed would happen at The Show Of Shows. One such bout many were certain would take place was Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair.

Unfortunately, that match is most likely not happening. The Queen had a bout with Asuka on a recent episode of WWE SmackDown. When a top rope spot went wrong, Charlotte fell from the top and injured her leg badly. Her injury seemingly requires surgery, and she's unlikely to return until the fall.

This leaves a major star like Bianca Belair without a WrestleMania feud, at least in theory. Naomi could return to WWE and be the person to step up and face The EST at the biggest show of the year. The two would likely have a phenomenal match if given the opportunity.

#3. Naomi could form a new tag team in WWE

As noted, Naomi was one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions prior to walking out in 2022. Her partner at the time was Sasha Banks, and the two were known as The Boss & Glow and won the coveted tag team titles at WrestleMania 38.

If Naomi is indeed returning to WWE in the near future, she may want to pick up from where she left off. The former SmackDown Women's Champion may decide to form a new tag team and chase after the coveted titles.

There are several female stars who could match up well with Naomi. The aforementioned Bianca Belair and Naomi could make for an unbeatable duo. Alternatively, someone like Shotzi, Michin, or even Xia Li could make for an excellent partner. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance may be in trouble if Naomi does return.

#2. She can join The Bloodline

The Bloodline

The Bloodline has spent a long time on top in WWE. At one point, the group consisted of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Paul Heyman, and Sami Zayn. Throughout 2023, Jey and Sami both left the faction.

Despite being a few members down, The Bloodline is still strong. With that being said, other WWE factions are arguably just as impressive at the moment. Judgment Day and Damage CTRL, for example, both have top-tier champions in their ranks.

To be successful in 2024, The Bloodline likely needs to expand. They could do exactly that by recruiting Naomi to the fold. The former champion is married to Jimmy Uso, so she certainly fits into the family motif and could offer something completely different compared to the other members of the stable.

#1. Naomi could challenge Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley on RAW

Due to the aforementioned marriage to Jimmy Uso, many WWE fans instantly assume that a return of Naomi means a return to SmackDown specifically. That doesn't necessarily have to be the case, however.

Naomi could instead return to Monday Night RAW. The red brand has a stacked roster featuring stars such as Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, Ivy Nile, Tegan Nox, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Zoey Stark, Candice LeRae, Xia Li, and Nikki Cross, among others. The brand also has the Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley is a dominant champion who needs new challengers. The former three-time champion Naomi could potentially return to WWE and challenge The Eradicator for her coveted prize. The Women's World Championship was born out of the SmackDown Women's Title, a belt Naomi held twice. Could she win the new version, too?