Why WrestleMania 37 will not feature Andre the Giant Battle Royal - Reports

Just like last year, WrestleMania 37 will not be featuring the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Instead, the multi-man match will take place on a special WrestleMania edition of SmackDown this Friday, and WWE has good reason to prepon the bout.

Per @ScrapDaddyAP, next week we'll see a special #WrestleMania edition of SmackDown on FOX with the 'Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal', a Fatal 4-Way for the SmackDown Tag Titles, and we'll hear from @WWERomanReigns, @EdgeRatedR, & @WWEDanielBryan! pic.twitter.com/yYWM556N5E — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 1, 2021

It was mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE wants both nights of WrestleMania 37 to run under three-and-a-half hours each (excluding the kick-off shows).

Currently, 12 matches are being advertised for the Show of Shows (six on each night). However, it has been reported that at least two new bouts revolving around the Women's Tag Team Championship will be added to the card soon.

While the move will force over a dozen talented superstars to sit out the first WWE event with ticketed fans in attendance in over a year, it surely has its pros.

Over the years, several fans have complained about a lengthy WrestleMania event leaving them exhausted. Moreover, with fewer matches on the card, individual bouts might get more time, resulting in several stars getting the spotlight.

Significance of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

In the last seven years, the Battle Royal in question has featured iconic moments. From The Big Show and Shaq facing off to the former being scooped up by Cesaro and getting tossed over the top rope, this match has remained a constant highlight of WrestleMania.

This year, established names such as Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, and Shelton Benjamin will compete in the said contest.

The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal participants will be: pic.twitter.com/tbWaT000CB — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 1, 2021

WrestleMania 37 edition of Friday Night SmackDown

The upcoming episode of SmackDown on Fox isn't only in the news for the Battle Royal. In fact, it will feature a star-studded four-way tag team match for the relevant titles.

Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode will defend against Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis), The Street Profits, and Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

WrestleMania 37 week kicks off tonight with a brand new episode of Monday Night RAW. This will be followed by a Hall of Fame Ceremony (2020 and 2021 classes) on Tuesday, NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver on Wednesday and Thursday, and SmackDown on Friday.

Finally, WWE will top this eventful week off with WrestleMania 37, a two-night spectacle, on Saturday and Sunday.