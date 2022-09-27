What happened the last time Roman Reigns faced AJ Styles in WWE?

Roman Reigns has challenged multiple WWE Superstars for the Undisputed Championship, with AJ Styles being one of them during a live event. However, the two stars were placed in an interesting situation the last time they shared a ring during a televised match.

The Tribal Chief and The Phenomenal One shared a ring at Saturday Night's Main Event at The Pacific Coliseum on September 24. Unfortunately for Styles, his best efforts weren't enough to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal title.

The last time the two superstars shared a ring was on an episode of RAW in 2019, but as tag team partners. Styles and Reigns were joined by Seth Rollins where they defeated Happy Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre.

In regards to their singles match, the last time they faced each other was during another live event on May 2016 in Wisconsin. Like their most recent match, it was Roman who walked out the World Heavyweight Champion.

AJ recently had an altercation with another Bloodline member. After Sami Zayn was officially named the Honorary Uce on last week's episode of SmackDown, the RAW Superstar mocked him on social media. This resulted in a match on the latest episode of the Monday Night show where Zayn emerged victorious.

A Roman Reigns and AJ Styles WWE feud may be coming soon

The superstars received positive reactions after their non-televised match in Vancouver, Canada. Fortunately, it looks like fans all over the world may get to witness this as well.

A recent report from Cageside seats shared that Styles is in line for a feud against The Head of the Table for the championship.

''Roman Reigns wrestled AJ Styles on his house show appearance in Vancouver last weekend, and there’s speculation from WrestlingNews.co & others than means Styles could be in line for a feud with the Undisputed WWE Universal champion soon.''

