Retired WWE star to make in-ring return after 10 years? Exploring King and Queen of the Ring debacle teaser

WWE King and Queen of the Ring appointed two new title challengers for RAW and SmackDown. The Premium Live Event concluded with Cody Rhodes taking on Logan Paul. Their contrasting personalities clashed in verbal exchanges before coming to blows.

The United States Champion blindsided the wrestling world by convincing them he would renounce his deceitful ways to get a win. At the King and Queen of the Ring kickoff event, The Maverick handed over his brass knuckles to Michael Cole to showcase his quest to be an honest competitor.

Michael Cole was fuming at Logan Paul dismissing his promises to use brass knuckles and unwanted tactics in the match. The US Champion lurched towards the commentary table when Cole called him a loser. Corey Graves stood between them and prevented the matter from escalating further. For a split second, it seemed Graves might throw a punch and get involved in a physical altercation.

Graves signed with WWE on NXT where he competed from 2011 to 2014. After a few serious concussions forced him to retire from in-ring competition, he became a commentator. The 40-year-old has been training in a wrestling ring with his brother Sam Adonis. Despite being medically cleared to actively compete again, Corey Graves has not given a conclusive response in the matter.

Corey Graves is the lead commentator for SmackDown, which furthers the prospects of a feud with Logan Paul, who happens to be on the same brand. He may not necessarily make a full-time comeback, but one match with The Maverick following their King and Queen of the Ring confrontation would be enough for his career.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring had quite a few surprises in store for fans

Liv Morgan completed her Revenge Tour and won the Women's World Championship. Dominik Mysterio showed up ringside during the match, and his vain attempt to help Becky Lynch led to the title loss.

Newly added to the main roster, Lyra Valkyria put up an impressive battle against Nia Jax, who eventually won Queen of the Ring. On the other hand, the men's finals had a 'big fight feel' with Gunther squaring off against Randy Orton, a first-ever match in their careers. The Ring General showed no mercy for his opponent as he targeted his previously injured areas.

Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed was a battle of strength and agility for the Intercontinental title. Reed took to the skies as he hit a moonsault off the top rope, leaving fans with their jaws on the floor. Such moves are a rarity when it comes to the heavyweights but his ease of pulling it off was a sight to see. An unfortunate move by Otis cost Gable the title, which left him fuming after his King and Queen of the Ring match.

The respective King and Queen of the Ring winners earn a title shot against the champions of their brands for SummerSlam. Nia Jax will face Bayley for the Women's Championship, while Gunther clashes with Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship.

