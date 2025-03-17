Retired WWE Superstar to return to the ring after 11 years ahead of WrestleMania 41? Potential explored

WrestleMania season is in full swing, and WWE is pulling off several surprises and shockers in the weeks leading up to the grand spectacle. The Road to 'Mania could witness a flurry of returns, and one of them could really leave fans in awe. A retired WWE Superstar could be gearing up to step back into the squared circle.

Corey Graves could make an in-ring return after 11 years. The 41-year-old was forced to bid adieu to his wrestling career in 2014 due to recurring concussions. However, Graves was medically cleared for in-ring competition in 2022. Since then, rumors of his in-ring return have been making waves among the WWE Universe.

What further fueled the speculation is his statement from a 2022 interview with TMZ. While Corey Graves did not take about an immediate return, he stated that no one can take the wrestler out of him. That was enough to suggest that Graves would step into the ring at some point. And what could be a better place than WrestleMania 41?

Although the chances of him wrestling a match before 'Mania seem low, the NXT commentator could get physical in the ring with any WWE star. This might eventually lead to his in-ring return at The Show of Shows this year. However, this is entirely speculation at this point. It remains to be seen whether Corey Graves has any such plans.

Corey Graves could face Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 41 if he returns to the ring

WrestleMania is a stage where some of the biggest rivalries and storylines culminate. It would not be an exaggeration to say that WWE has a great story to capitalize on if Corey Graves ever returns to in-ring action. He could clash with Pat McAfee in a first-ever match at The Showcase of The Immortals.

The two superstars were involved in a controversy this year. It happened after Monday Night RAW transitioned to Netflix. Corey Graves was meant to be part of the RAW commentary panel alongside Michael Cole, but he was replaced by Pat McAfee, and this did not sit well with Corey.

As a result, he voiced his frustrations on the internet. Many believed the company was planting the seeds for a match between McAfee and Graves. Well, it was reported to be a real-life heat which eventually cooled off. WWE often capitalizes on such opportunities by turning real-life animosity into a storyline feud.

The same could happen this time as well. Triple H can build a blockbuster feud between Pat McAfee and Corey Graves for WrestleMania 41 based on what happened between them. But does WWE Creative have such plans in store? Only time will tell.

