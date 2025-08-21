Returning 266-pound former WWE Universal Champion to cost John Cena at Clash in Paris? Chances explored

  • home icon
By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 21, 2025 17:21 GMT
John Cena (Image Credits: WWE.com)

John Cena will be in action against Logan Paul at the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. This will be his first match since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025.

While Cena losing the title to Rhodes was one of the talking points of SummerSlam, it was Brock Lesnar's return that left the fans stunned. The Beast Incarnate was back on WWE television for the first time in two years, as he planted Cena with an F-5.

Cena and Lesnar's feud is expected to pick up pace, but first, the 17-time WWE World Champion will have to deal with The Maverick. Brock Lesnar's next appearance hasn't been confirmed, but he could once again steal the show by returning for the first time since SummerSlam and costing John Cena his match against Logan Paul. The move would totally make sense, as it would also allow the promotion to set up what could very well be the final clash between The Cenation Leader and The Beast Incarnate.

The 266-pound former WWE Universal Champion is no stranger to stepping into the ring with the Last Real Champion. In fact, there have been reports of them potentially crossing paths at Wrestlepalooza in September 2025.

John Cena opens up about his relationship with the audience

John Cena admitted that his biggest rival has been the audience, whom he has tried to break for almost 25 years. Speaking on WIRED, the Cenation leader had this to say:

"That one's simple. The audience. My goodness, we've been going back and forth for almost 25 years now. You're tireless. You have an energy of a battery. I've tried to break you. I can't. You got me on the ropes. This is my last nerve. I've said I'm gonna retire and I will go down swinging trying to crack your resolve but dammit, you guys are tough. You are my biggest rival."

John Cena will first have to get through Logan Paul at Clash in Paris before shifting his attention to his next opponent, who could very well be Brock Lesnar.

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

