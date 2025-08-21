John Cena opens up on his biggest WWE rival: "I've tried to break you"

There's no denying that John Cena has had a lot of rivals during his WWE career, including Randy Orton, Edge, CM Punk, and AJ Styles. Cena recently opened up about who his biggest rival ever was, and the answer was a surprising one.

Ad

The Cenation Leader is in the final stretch of his farewell run, which is set to end in December. He had a heel run from Elimination Chamber 2025 until before SummerSlam. He faced former foes like Orton and Punk, with a bout against Brock Lesnar on the horizon.

Speaking on WIRED, John Cena answered the internet's biggest questions as part of the promotion of the second season of Peacemaker on HBO Max. One of the queries was about his biggest rival in WWE, with Cena naming fans in a shocking twist.

Ad

Trending

"That one's simple. The audience. My goodness, we've been going back and forth for almost 25 years now. You're tireless. You have an energy of a battery. I've tried to break you. I can't. You got me on the ropes. This is my last nerve. I've said I'm gonna retire and I will go down swinging trying to crack your resolve but dammit, you guys are tough. You are my biggest rival," Cena said. [5:03 - 5:26]

Ad

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

Ad

John Cena did have a love-hate relationship with the WWE Universe during the peak of his powers in the second half of the 2000s and the early years of the 2010s. He has been more appreciated since he became a part-timer, and he's now less than four months away from in-ring retirement.

John Cena reveals his real-life best friend

In the same interview with WIRED, one of the questions to John Cena was who his real-life best friend was. Cena had a very simple answer: his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, whom he also called his "boss."

Ad

"Well, I do have a close crew, but I gotta put the boss first and foremost. That is my wife. I love her, and she's my best friend," Cena said. [5:30 - 5:36]

Cena and Shariatzadeh have been married since October 2020. She was born in Iran and was raised in Canada. She currently works as an engineer.

Please credit WIRED's YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you take quotes from the article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More