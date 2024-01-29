Returning 7 ft 3 superstar to confront Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW? Exploring potential storyline

Cody Rhodes took a huge step toward finishing his story last night as he claimed his second Royal Rumble victory in a row. But as The American Nightmare looks ahead to WrestleMania 40, a returning 7-foot-3 WWE Superstar could confront him on RAW. That star is The Nigerian Giant, Omos.

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble in 2023 after being the final entrant in the match. He had missed several months with a torn triceps muscle ahead of Royal Rumble 2023 but returned in time to participate. He eliminated Intercontinental Champion Gunther to earn an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns. However, The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa interfered, and The Tribal Chief escaped with the title.

The American Nightmare was entrant number 15 last night during the Men's Royal Rumble and put together another incredible performance. He eliminated Gunther once again and then sent CM Punk flying over the top rope to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 40. Rhodes has already let the WWE Universe know that he intends to challenge Roman Reigns again in April.

Omos returned to WWE television last night during the Men's Royal Rumble match. The Nigerian Giant had not been in action in a televised match since the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam 2023 before his return last night at the premium live event.

The big man could potentially start a rivalry with Cody Rhodes as a way to make an impact on the main roster. The 29-year-old could challenge Rhodes to a match at Elimination Chamber next month, and a good performance in front of the massive crowd in Perth, Australia, could lead to Omos becoming a star on the main roster in 2024.

Cody Rhodes makes bold claim following WWE Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes believes his victory last night has validated the fans who have stuck by him throughout his career.

Speaking at the press conference following Royal Rumble 2024, the RAW star claimed he is "the guy" in the company and has been the guy this entire time. The veteran added that he is one victory away from being the "quarterback" of the most successful era in WWE history.

"Those fans who have been with me from the beginning, and those fans who just jumped on, are completely vindicated by what just happened tonight. They are completely vindicated, and they are completely validated because they know something that I want to tell all of you. Here's the news, here's the headline: I am the guy. And I have been the guy. I am a three count or a submission away from being the quarterback of the greatest and most prosperous era in the history of sports entertainment," Cody Rhodes said. [15:48 -16:20]

Most fans were disappointed that Rhodes did not get to finish his story at WrestleMania 39. Only time will tell if he can finally dethrone The Head of the Table at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

