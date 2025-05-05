Returning former WWE Champion to cost Randy Orton at Backlash 2025 after his cryptic promo? Potential explored

Randy Orton has re-ignited his iconic feud with John Cena as he is set to challenge the Last Real Champion for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash 2025 this weekend.

The Viper made his intentions clear on RAW after WrestleMania, laying Cena out with an RKO and kickstarting what could be the final chapter in their historic rivalry. However, Randy Orton had some interesting words to say on SmackDown last week, which may come to haunt him during the premium live event on May 10. The Rock could take offense at Randy's comments and end up costing him the match against The Cenation Leader.

Last Friday on SmackDown, Randy Orton claimed, "John Cena is the ultimate shiny new toy to be played with by the ultimate puppet master." The line immediately sparked a discourse among the fans about who Orton was alluding to as "The Ultimate Puppet Master." Many believe it to be The Final Boss himself, which certainly makes sense, given his ties with John Cena as of late.

The Rock has not graced the WWE Universe with his presence since Elimination Chamber 2025, where he played a major role in John Cena's heel turn. Fans were left disappointed by The Great One's lack of involvement during the buildup of the WrestleMania 41 clash between John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

However, his absence may not last much longer as Randy Orton's alleged provocative comments might not sit well with The Final Boss, leading him to make his much-awaited return to the WWE by costing The Viper his match against The Franchise Player.

It should be noted that this scenario is purely speculative, and as of this writing, there are no reports of The Rock making his return this Saturday. Fans will have to wait and see how the Triple H-led creative books the highly anticipated match between the long-time rivals, and whether The Final Boss makes his presence felt in St. Louis at Backlash.

Randy Orton to bring back the Punt Kick at Backlash 2025?

During Randy Orton's scathing promo on SmackDown last Friday, he vowed to Punt Kick John Cena right in the head. Fans haven't seen the Legend Killer hit the devastating move since September 2020.

Randy previously teased the return of the move during his rivalry with Kevin Owens, but that storyline was unfortunately cut short due to Owens' neck injury. It will be intriguing to see if The Viper is able to land the Punt Kick with John Cena on the receiving end.

