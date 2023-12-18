Returning WWE star to cost The Judgment Day the titles on RAW? Exploring potential twist

A returning WWE Superstar could cost The Judgment Day the Undisputed Tag Team Championship tomorrow night on RAW.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest are set to defend the titles against The Creed Brothers on tomorrow night's edition of the red brand. The Creed Brothers won a Tag Team Turmoil match on the November 27 edition of RAW to become number one contenders.

The heel faction has been struggling as of late. They lost the Men's WarGames match in the main event of Survivor Series, and Dominik Mysterio dropped the North American Championship to Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline.

R-Truth made his return to the promotion at Survivor Series after being out for several months with a torn quad. The veteran has been a thorn in The Judgment Day's side since his return and has somehow convinced himself that he is a part of the faction. He recently made a mess of the stable's clubhouse by eating jelly rolls, which JD McDonagh took exception to.

The 51-year-old could make his way to the ringside area during the title match tomorrow night on WWE RAW. Priest and Balor could become distracted by the veteran's presence, and it could cost them the titles. The heel faction attacked R-Truth last week on RAW, and he could potentially get his revenge tomorrow night during their title defense.

Bill Apter believes Judgment Day member is on the verge of "superstardom" in WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently praised Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter stated that he looks forward to seeing what Rhea Ripley has to say on WWE RAW every week. Apter added that The Judgment Day member not only excels in the ring but is impressive on the microphone as well.

"The one person on RAW, that every time this person comes on, I go, 'Oh, I can't wait to hear what this person says.' That's Rhea Ripley. I think she's in the midst of superstardom. She is so good. I'm not just talking about in the ring, but her verbiage is incredible." [24:15 - 24:40]

R-Truth was also spotted in the crowd during WWE Survivor Series last month, dancing to Jey Uso's entrance. It will be interesting to see how the veteran responds to the attack by The Judgment Day on last week's episode of WWE RAW.

