Returning WWE Superstar to cost Becky Lynch the Women's Intercontinental Title at Backlash? Exploring the possibility

Becky Lynch is set to have a compelling title match at WWE Backlash against Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Interestingly, another superstar might get involved in their upcoming clash.

Lynch returned at WrestleMania 41 to replace Bayley after the Role Model was attacked backstage ahead of her tag team match with Lyra Valkyria. The Man and the Women's IC Champion later won the Women's Tag Team titles from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, but lost them back to The Judgment Day on the next episode of RAW. Becky attacked Lyra after losing and revealed this week that she was the one who ambushed Bayley. A title match between the Irish stars for the Women's IC title is set for Backlash, with Bayley possibly returning with vengeance in mind.

After being attacked on WrestleMania 41 weekend, it was announced last week on Monday Night RAW that Bayley will be out for some time after suffering a torn labrum and dislocated shoulder. However, The Role Model could return at the St. Louis Premium Live Event and interfere during the Women's Intercontinental Championship match to cost the challenger the title.

By The Role Model attacking The Man, the latter won't have to "tarnish" her character for losing to an up-and-comer cleanly, but still give Lyra legitimacy on the main roster. Meanwhile, the current Women's Intercontinental Champion can move on to defend the title against other superstars.

Does wrestling veteran think Becky Lynch will win the Women's Intercontinental title at WWE Backlash?

While there's a possibility that The Role Model will return at the upcoming Premium Live Event to cost Becky Lynch the title, wrestling veteran Matthew Rehwoldt (FKA Aiden English) thinks there's also the possible angle of both former champions feuding for the Women's IC gold instead.

While on the Rebooked podcast, Rehwoldt stated that he thinks Becky can win the Women's Intercontinental Championship and feud with Bayley for it when she returns. He noted that in this way, the newly introduced Women's title can get more legitimacy by having veterans feud over it.

"I feel like Becky takes it [the Women's Intercontinental Championship] off, Bayley comes back, and now you have two established stars who helped establish the women's revolution, and the title gets more legitimacy,"

It will certainly be interesting to see the result of Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria's Women's Intercontinental Championship match at WWE Backlash.

