Reuniting with former allies, first-time rivalry?- 3 things Ronda Rousey can do if she ever returns to WWE

Ronda Rousey is one of the many high-profile names that has left WWE with speculation that she has retired from professional wrestling altogether. However, nothing is ever impossible in the sport.

Fans last saw Ronda Rousey at the 2023 SummerSlam where she lost against Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules Match. In October, it was reported that she had retired from the squared circle, though she made one-off appearances on Ring of Honor and at a Lucha VaVoom event. Since her exit, The Rowdy One has criticized her time in WWE and Vince McMahon's management, but the management has since changed after Triple H took over. The Game is an authority figure that the former Women's Champion has praised.

Trending

The former UFC Fighter has also confirmed that she is done with full-time wrestling, but is open to making a few surprise appearances here and there. Due to this, let's look at some possibilities for Ronda Rousey if she does return to WWE.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

#3. Ronda Rousey could have a one-off feud with Jade Cargill

Expand Tweet

One of the major signings of the Triple H era is Jade Cargill. The Storm was already well-known in the wrestling world due to her time in AEW. The latter is currently paired with Bianca Belair on SmackDown, but since Ronda's return may not be immediate, Cargill has time to build her character.

Ronda has faced almost everybody on the roster during her time in the company, but she never got the opportunity to lock horns with Jade Cargill. Both women are known for their strength but possess different types of wrestling styles, which could make for an interesting bout. If Rousey won't wrestle for long, a short program with Jade could help the latter gain a platform and get a major win under her name.

#2. Ronda Rousey could call for some help from the remaining 4 Horsewomen

If Ronda will only have one final feud in WWE or a short program, it wouldn't be a surprise if she chose to share it with Shayna Baszler. Aside from their real-life friendship, Rousey could say they have unfinished business in WWE. Although Baszler is now in a group with Zoey Stark and Sonya Deville called Pure Fushion Collective, Rousey can call for some backup too.

As many may remember, Ronda and Shayna were part of The Four Horsewomen of MMA with Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. Both women also worked for WWE in the past but were released. Instead of having a solo feud, Ronda could reunite with Duke and Shafir to combat Baszler's trio. In this way, The Baddest Woman on the Planet could also take some days off and let the other members have their way.

#1. Ronda Rousey can take on an authority role

Expand Tweet

General Managers of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT have played a more crucial role in forming storylines, building feuds, and intensifying rivalries. Still, they only have limited on-screen time, which could be in favor of Ronda.

Ronda Rousey could be added as a General Manager or at least an assistant for a WWE brand in the future. Due to her history with several female stars, she could even use her new position to make some "questionable" decisions. All the while, she won't have to worry about risking her health and being on the road, away from her family, for long.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback