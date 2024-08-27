Reuniting with former champion, going after the Tag Team titles and more - 3 ways Sami Zayn can return to WWE

Sami Zayn has been out of action for the past two weeks, following his loss to Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. Since then, we haven't seen him on TV, as he is managing some injuries he has been dealing with.

As revealed on social media, Sami Zayn is undergoing stem cell treatment to recover from some injuries he has been dealing with for years. Thus, it is unknown when he will be back in action, even though there have been a few storylines he has been linked to.

With that in mind, we take a look at three ways the former Intercontinental Champion could make his return to WWE after taking time off.

#3. Coming to the aid of the Terror Twins

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley have been out for revenge following their departure from The Judgment Day and the double betrayal at SummerSlam.

Currently among top babyfaces, the Terror Twins will need help to deal with the numbers game, as they battle against the five members of The Judgment Day. At the moment, it hasn't cost them, but they will need help if they want to complete their revenge tour.

Mami and the former El Campeon are preparing for a mixed tag team match against Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at Bash in Berlin this Saturday, August 31. We could see The Judgment Day interfere in the match, thus this could be a great opportunity for Sami Zayn to return and side with the Twin Towers, given the unfinished business he has with the faction.

#2. Going after the Tag Team Titles

A Tag Team Title match has been teased by WWE for weeks, but it is unclear when it will take place. We have seen Zayn and Jey Uso have backstage segments discussing the title match with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, but WWE has not hinted at whether it will happen in one of the coming episodes of RAW or a Premium Live Event.

At the moment, Jey Uso and Dominik Mysterio are part of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament and we could see The Judgment Day assault Jey to prevent him from becoming the No.1 contender to Bron Breakker's title.

Thus, Sami could come to his aid, setting the stage for a Tag Team title match in the coming weeks.

#1. Reuniting with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is back and has started a feud with Solo Sikoa and the new version of The Bloodline. Being 4-on-1, though, the former Universal Champion has to deal with the numbers game.

Thus, he has been linked to a reunion with The Usos and Sami Zayn, who could come to his aid and even the odds. At the moment, only Jimmy Uso is set to side with Roman Reigns in one of the coming episodes of SmackDown.

As for Jey Uso and Sami Zayn, WWE has not revealed its plans on how the transition to SmackDown will happen and whether it will be a permanent one or they will both return to RAW once the feud with The Bloodline is over.

