5 possible storylines for Rey and Dominik Mysterio on RAW

In the latest edition of the WWE Draft, SmackDown saw the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio move to Monday Night RAW. The decision to shift them to the red brand seems apt.

The Mysterios as a tag team has not been part of any noteworthy storyline of late. They unsuccessfully challenged SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at SummerSlam. Dominik then also fell short in three back-to-back matches against Sami Zayn in the following weeks.

Having moved to RAW, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions can start afresh by indulging in new storylines as a tag team and as singles competitors.

This article will look at five possible storylines for Rey and Dominik Mysterio on RAW.

#1 Rey and Dominik Mysterio reignite their rivalry with The Alpha Academy

Rey and Dominik Mysterio had some fascinating contests with The Alpha Academy in early 2021. Both teams displayed their in-ring abilities in the hunt to get a tag team title shot at the time.

Alpha Academy brought the brut force of Otis alongside the athleticism of Chad Gable. The Mysterios relied on their high-flying maneuvers in the ring.

With both teams now drafted to Monday Night RAW, they can undoubtedly renew their rivalry on the red brand, providing much excitement for the WWE Universe. The contest will see babyface Mysterios pitted against the rising heels of Alpha Academy.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far