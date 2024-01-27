Rey Mysterio to bring back former WWE Superstar after 1203 days on SmackDown tonight? Exploring the possibility

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown will serve as the go-home episode for the company's next Premium Live Event, Royal Rumble 2024. This edition of the blue brand seems to be a stacked episode as the company has already announced multiple matches for tonight's show.

However, as it will be the final stop before the Rumble, fans will surely expect some major twists and surprises. This opens up the possibility of Rey Mysterio's comeback on tonight's SmackDown.

The Master of 619 was dealing with a torn meniscus due to which he took time off from WWE back in November last year. This even resulted in him dropping the United States Championship to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2023. However, he was written off of television after a brutal attack at the hands of Santos Escobar during an episode of the blue brand.

So the potential scenario that might unfold could see Rey Mysterio making his comeback on tonight's episode of the Friday night show during the scheduled match between Carlito and Santos Escobar. Meanwhile, he might not have come alone, as Rey could bring Andrade back to the Stamford-based promotion to deal with Escobar.

The former AEW star was last seen in the company in a clash against Angel Garza on RAW on November 12, 2020. This marks 1203 days of his absence from the company. However, recent reports of his WWE comeback add excitement on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

Also, if this assumption comes to fruition, then it also leaves the company with the opportunity to turn Andrade into a heel in the near future where he might join the hands of Santos' stable. This eventually leads to a four-on-four showdown between Rey Mysterio and LWO vs Escobar and his team.

It will be interesting to witness whether any surprises will unfold on tonight's episode of the Friday night show.

Tonight's SmackDown is expected to be an electric show

Just a few hours before the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Boozer/BWE (who is one of the most reliable insiders) disclosed that this edition of the blue brand is expected to be "electric night for SD".

The source further disclosed that there would be a few debuts on this episode along with having a fun night before the Royal Rumble event.

Many fans compared the word "electric" to a reference to The Rock, as the People's Champion has been rumored to be a potential opponent for Roman Reigns at this year's WrestleMania 40.

