Rey Mysterio to bring back megastar after 23 months to face Dominik Mysterio & Logan Paul? Potential WrestleMania 41 match explored

A tag team of Dominik Mysterio and Logan Paul is something that many fans are interested to see, though Rey Mysterio might feel differently about it. However, the WWE Hall of Famer might already have a perfect partner for a potential tag team match against Dirty Dom and The Maverick in the future.

Although Dominik Mysterio and The Master of 619 aren't actively feuding in WWE right now, their animosity hasn't diminished. The father and son duo also has several stars watching their backs, as they are members of the Latino World Order and The Judgment Day, respectively. Meanwhile, in the past, Logan Paul has expressed his desire to team up with Dom. Interestingly, one star who can have Rey's back in case the social media star and The Latino Cheat join forces is none other than Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny has a history with The Mysterios. At WrestleMania 39, he helped Rey against Dominik. Later, at Backlash (held in May 2023), he defeated former Judgment Day member Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. Given the rapper recently expressed interest in returning to the ring, Rey Mysterio could be the one to welcome him back for a potential tag team match after 23 months of inactivity at WrestleMania 41.

Given his past issues with the megastar, the former North American Champion could confront the 30-year-old and later join forces with The Maverick, who notably had a feud with Rey in 2023. While celebrities wrestling inside the squared circle has been seen before, mainstream stars fighting each other has yet to happen.

Due to this, Logan and Bunny being in the same ring, with Dominik and Rey being their tag team partners, respectively, will capture not only the interest of wrestling fans but also the mainstream audience at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas. However, this is speculative at this point.

What did Rey Mysterio say about Bad Bunny's association with the Latino World Order?

In the lead-up to Backlash 2023, The Judgment Day and the Latino World Order engaged in several exchanges, leading to a brawl on the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of the premium live event.

During this brawl, Bad Bunny helped LWO beat up The Judgment Day and even wore a shirt of the group after the physical battle. On a SmackDown Exclusive, Rey Mysterio was asked about how he felt about Bad Bunny wearing the shirt. The Master of 619 said that LWO felt honored and privileged.

“We feel privileged and honored for Bad Bunny to receive the shirt, put it on gracefully, and represent what we represent, the Latinos. It’s incredible!'' he said. [H/T: Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if Bad Bunny returns to WWE in the coming months.

