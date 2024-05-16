WWE must consider booking mega crossover feud by pitting 30-year-old against Logan Paul for the first time ever

Logan Paul has been a huge success since entering the pro wrestling world with WWE. The United States Champion is a social media megastar. However, The Maverick isn't the only crossover star who has impressed the WWE Universe.

Bad Bunny is one of the most successful recording artists in the music industry. The Puerto Rican singer first appeared on WWE programming in 2021 and made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37. Since then, he's made several appearances for the promotion, and Triple H could be salivating over the prospect of him facing Logan Paul.

The two have proven they can work with all sorts of talents and have excelled at doing so. They would be the perfect crossover stars to book against one another, as they've taken to pro wrestling like duck to water.

Thus, WWE should consider booking them in a huge rivalry, which would be a major commercial boost. Although they come from different backgrounds, both are from the entertainment world.

WWE should consider booking Logan Paul vs. Bad Bunny at SummerSlam

There may be no better event for Logan Paul and Bad Bunny to face off than at SummerSlam. This year's edition of the Premium Live Event will take place at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Ohio, which is Paul's hometown.

Interestingly, Bad Bunny doesn't have any tour dates booked around the time SummerSlam swings around (August 3). The Biggest Party of the Summer is booked as one of WWE's big four PLEs, and a match between two of the world's biggest celebrities could draw in plenty of viewers.

The Maverick has brought several fellow social media stars over the past year, including KSI and IShowSpeed. The YouTubers have similar target audiences to the promotion.

It would be interesting to see Logan Paul feel overshadowed by Bad Bunny, who is statistically one of the biggest names in music.

Bad Bunny could win his second singles title in WWE

Bad Bunny has been absent from WWE TV for a year, but his last appearance was memorable. He beat Damian Priest at Backlash in May 2023 in his homeland of Puerto Rico.

It's easy to forget that the Grammy Award winner is a one-time 24/7 Champion. He won the title with the help of Damian Priest on the February 15 episode of RAW, but realistically, that isn't a reign to be particularly proud of.

Bad Bunny could be the star to dethrone Logan Paul and take his United States Championship. A celebrity beating another for a WWE championship is a rarity, and it could create an iconic moment.

Bad Bunny could call upon Damian Priest if he were to face Logan Paul

A feud between Bad Bunny and Logan Paul would be intriguing for several reasons. It would raise questions regarding who has the Puerto Rican's back, including his former rival and ally Damian Priest.

Bad Bunny teamed with The Archer of Infamy to defeat The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37 in his in-ring debut. He beat the current World Heavyweight Champion at Backlash last year.

However, Priest recently suggested he'd have Bunny's back if he were to face Paul in the future. The Judgment Day star said:

"Bad Bunny is undefeated. It did take him a whole island to beat me, but still. Logan Paul is a hell of an athlete and he's had his success, but I would side with Bad Bunny." [H/T Fightful Select].

Bad Bunny could become a voluntary member of The Judgment Day if they were to turn babyface down the line. He does have issues with Dominik Mysterio so that could see Dirty Dom tag with Paul.