Rey Mysterio to defend US Championship in a triple threat match at Crown Jewel 2023? Insight into possibility and more

Rey Mysterio’s US Championship defense for Crown Jewel 2023 is expected to be made official on WWE SmackDown this week. The Hall of Famer was challenged by Logan Paul for the title after the latter won his boxing match against Dillon Danis.

The singles competition can potentially turn into a three-way if Dominik Mysterio decides to interrupt the segment between Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio this Friday on the blue brand. It is worth mentioning that Dom was on SmackDown last week as well.

The Judgment Day star previously took a shot at Rey after the latter won the United States Championship from Austin Theory. Dom claimed his father tried to overshadow his North American Championship victory by winning the US title.

"You know, I think it's kind of sad that he [Rey Mysterio] feels the need to win a title to try to overshadow what I'm doing. It doesn't matter cause he's the United States Champion, I'm the champion of all of North America, which includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico... I think it's sad that my dad feels the need to try and overshadow me with his singles title, but whatever. He's a dead beat," said Dominik.

Rey Mysterio to face Logan Paul in tag team action before Crown Jewel 2023? Looking at the possibility

Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul will probably make their US Championship match for Crown Jewel 2023 official this Friday on SmackDown. With that said, the two might collide in tag team action on the blue brand before the big event.

It is possible Logan Paul could form a brief alliance with Dominik Mysterio to take on Rey and another member of the LWO. The Maverick had previously pitched the formation of the "most hated duo of all time" with the current NXT North American Champion.

Fans will have to wait to find out how the confrontation between Paul and Rey will go down tomorrow night.

