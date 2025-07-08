Rey Mysterio to return & face 35-year-old star in Loser Leaves WWE match at Survivor Series? Potential explored

Rey Mysterio has been out of action due to a groin and ear injury he sustained on the Road to WrestleMania 41. However, the legendary luchador recently revealed that he has been recovering well and hopes to make a comeback within the next few months. Following his return, WWE might have some major plans for Mysterio, allowing him to pick up right where he left off.

The Master of 619 might face El Grande Americano at Survivor Series: WarGames this year. Earlier, it was rumored that Chad Gable was behind that mask, playing the luchador on RAW. However, Ludwig Kaiser has seemingly adopted this role as the new Americano following Gable's injury. Notably, Rey Mysterio was involved in a feud with Americano before his injury.

Following the veteran's anticipated return, the Triple H-led creative team might continue the same feud, but this time it would be the 35-year-old Ludwig Kaiser under the mask. The company might book a major clash between Mysterio and Americano at Survivor Series: WarGames with the 'Loser Leaves WWE' stipulation. With a potential loss, the creative team could easily retire the El Grande Americano character.

Meanwhile, Ludwig Kaiser could get back to his normal ways on RAW. A major reason why this bout may take place at Survivor Series: WarGames is that the spectacle will take place in San Diego this year. Rey Mysterio has a strong connection with the city due to its impact on his character. He is often considered a hometown hero there. Hence, he will likely be a major part of the show this November.

That said, it is just speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for Mysterio upon his return to the company.

Rey Mysterio to revive the LWO upon his return?

LWO has been an integral part of Rey Mysterio's career in WWE. In the past, he has revived the faction several times in the company by adding new members representing the Latino heritage. Now that WWE once again has a plethora of Latino talents, fans wonder if the veteran will revive the faction upon his return.

While the possibility is intriguing, the chances of it happening are relatively low. It is because the WWE Universe hasn't shown much interest in the Latino World Order due to its booking. Many felt that it held back superstars' potential.

WWE currently has a stacked roster filled with stars representing the Latino culture, like Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee, and many more. Rey Mysterio can easily collaborate or feud with these talents down the line and set up several dream matches.

Besides, with the global juggernaut recently acquiring AAA, The Master of 619 could also make appearances in that promotion instead of reviving LWO. That said, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the legendary luchador.

