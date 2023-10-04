Rey Mysterio says he took a DNA test to see if Dominik really is his son: What was the result?

Dominik Mysterio debuted in WWE alongside his father, Rey Mysterio. The father and son duo shared a successful tag team run before it all crumbled down a year ago when Dom betrayed his father. Their actions since haven't been as kind to each other, but there's no doubt about their blood relationship.

Rey Mysterio began a feud with his son after Clash at the Castle, and they finally had their one-on-one match at WrestleMania 39, with the former taking the victory. They have since gone on to different WWE brands and are occupied with their feuds, but their relationship did not improve over time.

Rey Mysterio was recently on Cold as B*lls with Kevin Hart, and one of the topics they talked about was their children. Both men compared how their sons were taller than them, and the Hollywood actor was shocked that Dom towered over his father with a height of 6 ft 2.

Hart asked if Rey had already done a DNA test, to which the latter answered yes. It revealed that they were indeed related. However, the luchador revealed he would still "whoop" Dom, and they no longer live in the same house since he kicked out the 26-year-old.

Dominik is currently the North American Champion and is part of The Judgment Day on RAW. Rey is part of the LWO in SmackDown and is the current United States Champion.

Does Dominik believe his dad is actually Rey Mysterio?

The Mysterios at WrestleMania 39

From the looks of it, The Judgment Day member is still unconvinced about his relationship with the Hall of Famer.

Before they clashed at WrestleMania 39, Dominik revealed that he still keeps questioning his mother if Rey Mysterio is his father. The North American Champion said he saw the side-by-side photos with Eddie Guerrero and believed they looked alike.

"I'm questioning my mom here at this point because I see the WCW pictures of my dad getting unmasked, and they tag me in that, and then I get the side-by-sides of Eddie and I get tagged in that. And I'm just sitting over here scratching my head. I think I'm going to do my own DNA test at this point, because I don't know what's going on."

Will Rey Mysterio and Dominik fight in WWE again?

The United States Champion may be doing well in the Stamford-based promotion now, but it's known that his time is limited, but it may not be the last time they fought. Until now, it's evident that bad blood remains between the father and son duo.

It would be interesting to see what happens next between the Mysterios.

