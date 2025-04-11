Rey Mysterio to teach El Grande Americano a lesson by bringing back a ghost from his past? Potential WWE WrestleMania 41 surprise explored

Rey Mysterio had enough with RAW newcomer El Grande Americano and challenged him to a match at WrestleMania 41. The WWE Hall of Famer met with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce this past Monday and asked for the match, and Pearce made it official immediately.

El Grande Americano has aligned with The American Made, and fans have already speculated that he and Chad Gable are the same person. The latter was seen taking time off WWE for a while to learn how to deal with Lucha Libre. When he returned, El Grande Americano made his RAW debut.

Rey Mysterio could bring back a familiar face to confront the RAW newcomer, expose Gable, and take the upper hand in the feud with Americano. This familiar face is Uncle Howdy. He has been medically cleared to return to action despite being out since December 9 due to an injury. He also feuded with Chad Gable and The American Made when he and Wyatt Sicks arrived in WWE.

Thus, he could show up at WrestleMania 41 and teach El Grande Americano a lesson, allowing Rey Mysterio to earn the victory over the RAW newcomer.

Even if this becomes a one-off appearance next to the WWE Hall of Famer, it would allow Uncle Howdy to come back with a new character and have his face turn before shifting his attention to his next storyline.

Chad Gable 'happy' about El Grande Americano ahead of WrestleMania match with Rey Mysterio

Chad Gable took to his account on X and shared his happiness about El Grande Americano ahead of the latter's WrestleMania match against Rey Mysterio.

The RAW newcomer teamed up with the Creed Brothers and defeated the LWO, forcing Mysterio to ask for the match at 'Mania.

"Really can’t overstate how happy I am for this guy. After hearing his story, knowing where he’s been, all he’s done, and what happened to him… it’s awe-inspiring to watch someone come back and make a stand for what they believe in! Go for it," Chad Gable wrote on X. [H/T 411 Mania]

After what happened on Monday, the question is whether the WWE Hall of Famer will find a way to prove that Chad Gable and El Grande Americano are the same person.

