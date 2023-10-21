Rey Mysterio is on the verge of a bigger heartbreak than his son disowning him: Exploring what can happen

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio is currently on an incredible run in the company. With his legendary status as a Hall of Famer, he is enjoying a United States Championship reign on SmackDown. Moreover, Mysterio has found a family in the LWO that always has his back.

However, all this joy might soon turn into a dark nightmare, as he could be on the verge of heartbreak. The legendary luchador's own LWO member and protege, Santos Escobar, might soon turn on him.

While Escobar has been showing himself as Mysterio's disciple, he might be bottling up his frustration, as the WWE legend took his spot and won the US Title. Moreover, the 39-year-old might be feeling overshadowed on the roster by his own idol.

It looks like only a matter of time before Santos Escobar reaches his breaking point and betrays the WWE Hall of Famer. This could leave Rey Mysterio in utter shock, breaking his heart as he considers Escobar his closest friend and his protege.

When will Santos Escobar betray Rey Mysterio?

Santos Escobar is currently a member of the Latino World Order on SmackDown. He has been by the legendary luchador's side, helping him out every time the latter is in trouble.

Rey Mysterio received a challenge from Logan Paul for the United States Championship. This is a match that is rumored to happen at WWE's upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

This could be the perfect opportunity for Santos Escobar to have his much-anticipated heel turn. Escobar could betray the WWE Hall of Famer in his potential match against Logan Paul, costing him his US Championship.

There have been various rumors swirling around on social media for months about his potential character change. With all things going around, the 40-year-old's heel turn looks to be on the horizon.

Therefore, if Rey Mysterio is defending his title at WWE's upcoming premium live event Crown Jewel, this could be the very place where the WWE Universe witnesses Santos Escobar turning on his idol.

