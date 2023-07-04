"Rhea looks different" - Fans react to Dominik Mysterio's latest social media post ahead of WWE RAW

The WWE Universe has reacted to Dominik Mysterio's latest post on social media, and many fear that he has made Rhea Ripley angry.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are both members of The Judgment Day faction, and their on-screen relationship has entertained WWE fans for months. Dominik affectionately refers to the Women's World Champion as his "Mami." Ripley was even ringside to support Mysterio during his loss to Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank.

However, in real life, Dominik Mysterio has a fiancee outside of WWE, and he sent her a message today on Instagram. The Judgment Day member wished his fiancee a Happy Birthday and noted that 26 looks good on her.

The WWE Universe had some fun with the post and joked that Rhea Ripley is not going to be happy with Dominik when she sees the message.

A wrestling fan jokes that Rhea looks different in Dominik's post.

A fan points out that the woman is not Mami in Dominik's message on Instagram.

A wrestling fan is confused by Dominik's Instagram post.

A fan on Instagram wonders where Mami is after Dominik sends his girlfriend a birthday message.

Rhea Ripley reveals she barely knew Dominik Mysterio before they were paired up in WWE

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's relationship has become one of the most entertaining aspects of WWE television, but The Eradicator initially wasn't sure if it was going to work.

The Judgment Day member was recently interviewed by Michael Fairman and admitted that she was unsure if she and Dominik Mysterio would work well together. The Women's World Champion added that Dominik was originally unsure if it was going to work out as well.

"Once I found out that Dom was on the same page as me, it just clicked. [It worked so well, right?] Yeah, I never thought that it would work, and I don't think Dom thought it would work either, especially because we barely really talked beforehand. It was just like a 'hi' 'bye.' Yeah, I mean we just said 'hello' and 'how are you?' And that's about it. But like being a part of the women's division, I'm so far away from the men's division. But now, I'm a part of The Judgment Day, so I'm more in it with them. So, I get to make all these new friends," she said.

Rhea Ripley is scheduled to defend the Women's World Championship against Natalya tonight on WWE RAW. Damian Priest and Finn Balor appear to have some tension within the group following the events of Money in the Bank. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Judgment Day in the weeks ahead on the red brand.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio will capture a singles title in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes