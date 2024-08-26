Rhea Ripley to accept date with popular star, major match - 5 things The Terror Twins can do on WWE RAW this week

The Terror Twins (Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest) are currently involved in a personal rivalry with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. The Judgment Day betrayed both Priest and Ripley earlier this month at SummerSlam. Dominik Mysterio cost The Eradicator her match against Liv Morgan at the Premium Live Event and then shared a kiss with the Women's World Champion on the entrance ramp.

Finn Balor interfered in The Archer of Infamy's match against Gunther and cost his former stablemate the World Heavyweight Championship at the Premium Live Event earlier this month. The Terror Twins will be squaring off against Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag team match at Bash in Berlin.

Listed below are five things Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest can do on this week's edition of WWE RAW.

#5. The Terror Twins could find some help on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day attacked The Terror Twins last Monday night on the red brand. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest did the best they could, but the numbers game was too much, and they were beaten down in the ring.

The heel faction has made a number of enemies on WWE RAW, and it could come back to bite them. Ripley and Priest could ask anyone who has an issue with the group to attack them during tomorrow night's show. This could cause The Judgment Day to flee the arena during tomorrow night's show in Rhode Island.

#4. Damian Priest could demand a match against Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio challenged Damian Priest to a singles match last week on WWE RAW, but it was a trap. The Judgment Day attacked the former World Heavyweight Champion from behind and beat Rhea Ripley down as well when she attempted to make the save.

Priest could march into RAW General Manager Adam Pearce's office during tomorrow night's show and demand another match against Dirty Dom. He could also ask the RAW GM to make sure that The Judgment Day was barred from ringside for the match.

#3. Damian Priest could brutally attack Finn Balor

Finn Balor betrayed Damian Priest and cost him the World Heavyweight Championship during SummerSlam. Priest captured the title by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL. The inaugural Universal Champion was annoyed at Priest last year because he kept teasing a cash-in during his rivalry with Seth Rollins.

Balor finally got his revenge at SummerSlam but could be caught off guard by an attack from Priest tomorrow night on WWE RAW. Priest may be plotting to wait until Balor is isolated from the rest of the faction on tomorrow's show and brutally attack him as a way to send The Judgment Day a message ahead of the mixed tag team match at Bash in Berlin.

#2. Rhea Ripley could request major stipulation be added to match at Bash in Berlin

Rhea Ripley was Women's World Champion for 380 days before having to relinquish the title due to injury earlier this year. Liv Morgan captured the title by defeating Becky Lynch at WWE King and Queen of the Ring with the help of Dominik Mysterio.

Ripley could cut a promo tomorrow night on RAW and suggest a major stipulation for the mixed tag team match at Bash in Berlin. The stipulation being that if The Terror Twins emerge victorious, Ripley gets another shot at Morgan's Women's World Championship down the line.

#1. Rhea Ripley could finally accept Jey Uso's offer for a Waffle House date

Last month on WWE RAW, Jey Uso claimed Rhea Ripley deserved better than Dominik Mysterio and offered to take the 27-year-old to Waffle House on a date. Now that Rhea Ripley is no longer in a storyline relationship with the Judgment Day member, she could finally accept Main Event Jey's offer tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

Dirty Dom would likely then get jealous, even though it was his decision to betray Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam. If Morgan notices Mysterio is bothered by Ripley seeing someone else, it could cause issues within their relationship ahead of WWE Bash in Berlin.

