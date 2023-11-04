Rhea Ripley to betray Dominik Mysterio and get romantically involved with 33-year-old WWE star? Exploring the possibility!

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest names in WWE currently, and aligning with her has taken Dominik Mysterio to new heights. While the duo has thrived together as an on-screen couple, Mami aligning with another star could lead to a new direction for everyone involved, and the seeds for the same may have been planted on RAW earlier this week.

The star in question is none other than JD McDonagh. The 33-year-old superstar has been trying to get into The Judgment Day for many months. However, McDonagh has only had support from Finn Balor, while Damian Priest and Rhea have detested him so far.

Rhea was even seen pushing McDonagh out of the frame during a recent WWE house show. However, things took an interesting turn on the red brand this Monday as the two embraced in a hug after helping Dominik Mysterio win against Ricochet.

While Rhea Ripley looks committed to her on-screen relationship with Dirty Dom for now, WWE has a chance to play a massive swerve by pairing Mami with JD McDonagh, betraying the NXT North American Champion in the process.

This could change things around for The Judgment Day as the group has been stuck in limbo for a long time, feuding with the same people. It could also help JD McDonagh establish himself on the main roster, as the star has largely been treated as a sidekick and is yet to be involved in any notable feud.

Vince Russo believes Rhea Ripley is the only top attraction on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has been the face of WWE's Women's Division on RAW for a long time. The Eradicator has not been pinned or submitted in over a year and is one of the most dominant champions. Working with Mami has also ceased wonders for Dominik Mysterio as the rising star has hit his stride as a heel.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has also expressed in the past that he believes Rhea is the only top attraction on the red brand.

"I always say, you take the remote, we're flicking through the remote. What would make us stop for at least a second? Okay, I would say probably because of appearance, Rhea Ripley. That's it... Not for me. Seth Rollins wouldn't make me stop and watch. Cody Rhodes would not make me stop and watch. The Judgment Day would not make me stop and watch. I mean, who else is there?" Vince Russo said.

The Eradicator will be in action at the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event, where she will defend her Women's World Championship against Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, Nia Jax, and Raquel Rodriguez in a Fatal-5 Way Match.

