Rhea Ripley called 38-year-old WWE star after mocking him last week: Why Mami made the move

Rhea Ripley has been playing a quintessential part in the success of The Judgment Day. The Women's World Champion recently came up with an explosive idea to bolster the strength of her faction as she joined forces with The Bloodline.

Last week on SmackDown, Rhea Ripley locked a deal with Paul Heyman to form a potential alliance between both factions. During a backstage segment, she said, "Acknowledge Me!" to Heyman in Roman Reigns' fashion to mock The Head of the Table when The Wiseman looked reluctant about the deal.

Mami seemingly made a phone call to The Tribal Chief later, as she was seen saying that she had to make some calls. It is quite possible that The Eradicator called the 38-year-old to speak about business between The Bloodline and The Judgment Day.

Later that night, it was seen that Jimmy Uso came to the aid of Rhea Ripley's faction. Moreover, Paul Heyman also approved the deal during the match, as he was seen shaking hands with the Women's World Champion.

Therefore, it implies that Ripley and Reigns had a conversation over the phone to lock the deal, which is for a potential alliance between two of the top factions in WWE to rule the entire landscape of the company.

Will Rhea Ripley confront Roman Reigns this week at SmackDown?

Rhea Ripley and Roman Reigns are two of the juggernauts in their respective divisions. Recently, The Judgment Day has been making quite a few appearances on SmackDown despite being a part of Raw.

While the Monday Night Raw faction is currently involved in a program with The Bloodline, there's a very good possibility that The Eradicator will confront Roman Reigns at some point.

With Reigns finally returning from his long hiatus, it could happen sooner rather than later. However, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is not scheduled for this week's episode of SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief will, however, make an appearance on the October 27 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will emanate from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. That could finally be the place where Rhea Ripley and Roman Reigns come face-to-face.

Whenever it happens, it will surely give rise to a thunderous reaction from the WWE Universe. Until then, WWE will look to keep pushing the storyline with the involvement of The Eradicator and Paul Heyman.

It will be interesting to see how things unravel in the next week's episode of SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on a super faction featuring The Judgment Day and The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches