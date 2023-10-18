Rhea Ripley to end her association with 2-time champion? Exploring potential break up seeds

Rhea Ripley is the quintessential leader of The Judgment Day and has been pulling the strings of the faction. Although Ripley doesn't claim to be the leader of the group, it's quite evident from the fact that she dictates and regulates almost all the decisions.

One of the superstars whom The Eradicator has been allegedly subjugating is her own stablemate, Damian Priest. The two-time Tag Team Champion has been seemingly bottling up his frustrations, as Ripley has been constantly holding him back in everything he intends to do.

As a result, it looks like Priest might be the one to end his association with the Women's World Champion. The 41-year-old is currently the Senor Money In The Bank and is looking for the right opportunity to cash in on his contract.

At Fastlane, when Damian Priest finally decided to cash in, it was Rhea Ripley who stopped him from doing so. Moreover, there have been many instances when the 27-year-old dictated orders to The Archer of Infamy, which he had to obey regardless of his will.

Therefore, it looks like things have been pretty tumultuous between Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley lately, as the former seems quite vexed at The Eradicator's antics. The situation looks to be in a very precarious state, which might pave the way for Priest to walk out of the group.

Has Rhea Ripley's presence helped The Judgment Day?

It cannot be argued that Ripley is one of the most prominent parts of The Judgment Day, as she has been keeping things in check. Although The Eradicator bosses around, she has been the primary reason for the solidarity of the stable.

There have been many instances when The Judgment Day was about to implode due to tensions between Damian Priest and Finn Balor. However, it was Mami who prevented that from happening, holding the threads together.

Time and time again, the Women's World Champion has proven herself to be the quintessential leader of the group. When things started crumbling, she came forward and put the pieces together.

When Dominik Mysterio lost the NXT North American Title, Rhea Ripley gave an ultimatum to Dirty Dom to re-capture the title, which in turn worked as words of wisdom. This week on Raw, the 27-year-old did the same when he motivated Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

As a result, they recaptured the coveted Undisputed Tag Team Championships on Raw. Therefore, without a shadow of a doubt, it can be said that the presence of Rhea Ripley has been a blessing for The Judgment Day.

