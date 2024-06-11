Rhea Ripley to confront Liv Morgan in an unusual setting? Exploring potential fight over Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan is a feud that many WWE fans anticipate seeing, especially with how the latter is flirtatious with Dominik Mysterio on RAW. Interestingly, both women could be meeting sooner rather than later.

Ripley and Morgan's days as tag team partners are long over, and their time as rivals are just beginning. The Eradicator has been out of action for a while after Liv injured her during a backstage segment on RAW after WrestleMania. This caused The Judgment Day member to relinquish the Women's World Championship, which Morgan now holds.

The champion has also been advancing to Dominik Mysterio, Rhea's on-screen boyfriend. Ripley has yet to comment on everything happening on Monday Night RAW, and both women could finally face each other at an upcoming wrestling event.

It was recently announced that for the upcoming NYC Fanatics Fest in August, fans could see Rhea, Hulk Hogan, Cody Rhodes, Morgan, and more. With both women now advertised for the event, they could tease fans about their future feud by confronting each other during the event.

It has been evident in recent months that the Stamford-based promotion has utilized different events to build up more feud and drama, like how they do so during press conferences. The August fest could be the same for Liv and Rhea, wherein they could have their potential first interaction.

Will Dominik Mysterio betray Rhea Ripley for Liv Morgan?

Dominik Mysterio continues to reject Liv's advances in the past few episodes of RAW, though it has been referenced that Dom and Rhea haven't talked to each other for a while. However, a former WWE star believes he will eventually choose Liv Morgan over Rhea Ripley.

While on a REBOOKED podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt (a.k.a Aiden English) shared that the young Mysterio could continue rejecting Liv to hold the tension until SummerSlam, the possible timetable for Ripley's return. However, once The Eradicator returns, he could switch sides and join her rival instead.

"You gotta play hardball. It's going to be hard because SummerSlam hopefully is the timetable to bring Rhea back. You need to hold this tension like you need Dominik rebuffing at every chance and then whenever that match happens, he pulls the rug out from underneath Rhea."

It would be interesting to see how Dominik, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley's love triangle will progress in the coming episodes of Monday Night RAW.

