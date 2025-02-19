Rhea Ripley to drag WWE legend out of retirement after 13-year hiatus at WrestleMania 41? Exploring potential hint

WWE WrestleMania 41 is on the horizon, and Triple H is working hard to make a stacked card official for the Show of Shows. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is set to defend her title against the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

While Ripley has a match of her own, she could drag WWE legend Mick Foley out of retirement after a 13-year hiatus from the squared circle. In a recent interview with Monopoly Events, Foley addressed a match with the Women's World Champion at WrestleMania.

While an intergender match might be out of the picture, Ripley and Foley could get into a storyline, keeping the fans engaged for the Show of Shows. The WrestleMania card is shaping up with numerous rivalries and matches, but Dominik Mysterio still doesn't have an opponent or a feud lined up.

During his interview, Foley also addressed a potential match with Dominik Mysterio, which could end up making headlines around the world. Rhea Ripley could confront her former boyfriend and introduce his opponent for WrestleMania as Mick Foley.

This could end up being a massive shocker for the entire WWE Universe, and the WWE legend would get to make his return to the squared circle for the first time since the 2012 Men's Royal Rumble match. This could potentially add more heat on Mysterio and a massive feud for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

(Please Note: This is just speculation and should be interpreted accordingly)

Rhea Ripley to defend her Women's World Championship before WrestleMania

While Rhea Ripley is currently slated to face the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the Showcase of the Immortals, she could end up losing her title before the event.

On the RAW after Elimination Chamber, Ripley is set to defend her Women's World Championship against Iyo Sky. This match was made official by the champion after her interference cost Sky her Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Liv Morgan.

While Ripley losing the title doesn't seem to be a great plan, fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the star ahead of the Super Bowl of WWE.

