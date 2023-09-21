Rhea Ripley to feud with former WWE champion? WWE RAW may see a huge return after 148 days

Rhea Ripley has been a dominant Women's World Champion on WWE RAW and assaulted several male superstars during her run with The Judgment Day. The Eradicator recently revealed that she wants to face a legend who might return to the red brand to feud with her.

The Australian star became a Judgment Day member in 2022 and has since assaulted several male competitors like Luke Gallows, Edge, Dominik Mysterio, and, most recently, Kevin Owens. However, a former WWE Champion could eventually return to WWE RAW and be the one to teach her a lesson, and it's not Randy Orton.

During a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Mami said she wants to face Randy Orton, but he's not the only male legend on her list. She added that she would love to have a duel with Dominik's "deadbeat father," Rey Mysterio.

"I've got a lot of male dream opponents. Obviously, I would love to beat some sense into Dom's deadbeat father. I think me versus Rey Mysterio would be absolutely amazing, and I would put him in his place," said Ripley. [From 03:20 – 03:34]

Dominik Mysterio hasn't stopped hating his father, based on his frequent comments insulting the masked legend. The same applies to the rest of The Judgment Day.

The Eradicator has arguably been the one to manipulate the 27-year-old star against his father, and she could seemingly hurt Rey Mysterio if given the opportunity. This could lead Rey's return to the red brand to feud with Rhea.

This is just a possible speculation, but the bout could realistically happen, examining the current scenario in Titanland.

Rhea Ripley is involved in big trouble on WWE RAW

While Ripley has been actively involved in The Judgment Day's feud with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on WWE RAW, she is also entangled in significant vendettas for her Women's World Championship.

Expand Tweet

Raquel Rodriguez seemed to be the greatest threat to the Women's World Championship title reign until something unexpected happened last week. During the battle between the two rivals, Nia Jax made a surprise return and assaulted both competitors, also making a statement in the process.

Considering Raquel didn't lose clean, Rhea Ripley now has Raquel Rodriguez, as well as Nia Jax, as possible challengers for her title. It will be interesting to see how she copes with these rivals over the next few weeks.

Could a 34-year-old star return after 1149 days to stop Nia Jax from challenging Rhea Ripley? Click here to find out.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star